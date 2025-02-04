Super Bowl 2025: Chiefs star Travis Kelce doubles down on Taylor Swift's 'unbelievable' breakfast Pop-Tarts

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce took the stage at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night to kick off Super Bowl week in New Orleans. Naturally, he was hit with plenty of questions about his pop star girlfriend.

Taylor Swift, apparently, makes an incredible breakfast.

"I would say, I’m a breakfast guy," Kelce said on Monday. "Her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade pop tarts, they’re unbelievable.”

Swift has been seen at countless Kansas City games since the two started dating, sometimes with other celebrity friends in the Chiefs universe. The two met on the field after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game last month, and Swift is sure to be at the Superdome supporting him on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an attempt to win what would be a historic third straight championship.

As far as her breakfast game, Swift’s Pop-Tarts sound fantastic — and they have for quite some time now. Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed last season after their Super Bowl win that she made them for the team’s offensive line, which led to the company publicly begging for her recipe.