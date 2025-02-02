Super Bowl 2025: Chiefs, Eagles arrive in New Orleans on Sunday evening

Patrick Mahomes was the picture of cool in a Hugo Boss sweatsuit

Super Bowl week is officially underway with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both arriving in New Orleans on Sunday evening.

The Eagles arrived first with a flag reading "Geaux Birds" hanging out of the cockpit window as they prepare to face Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Geaux (and we can't emphasize this enough) Birds. pic.twitter.com/2xomXMXrPS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 2, 2025

Philadelphia fans even made sure of the team's safe arrival with online flight trackers.

The #Eagles have officially landed safely in New Orleans for #SuperBowlLIX. pic.twitter.com/gUmH0JjOOi — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 2, 2025

Seeking their third consecutive Super Bowl championship and fourth in the past six years, the Chiefs touched down soon thereafter with several observers noticing Patrick Mahomes sporting a Hugo Boss sweatsuit for his travel.

Travis Kelce also looked stylishly casual as he deboarded the Chiefs' team plane.

Big Yeti in the Big Easy! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/VbmBIgChCh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2025

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sported business attire, while his counterpart, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was dressed more for comfort.

Chiefs arrive here in New Orleans for Super Bowl week led by HC Andy Reid. Patrick Mahomes arrives in Boss sweatsuit: pic.twitter.com/AlDt86hjPb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2025

Nick Sirianni has arrived for his second Super Bowl 🦅 @Eagles



📺: #SBLIX – Sunday 2/9 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cIZumtd8p7 — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2025

Super Bowl LIX (or 59) kicks off next Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:20 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. As of Sunday evening, the Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites.