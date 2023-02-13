Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes wins MVP after 3 touchdowns, gutty last drive to lead Chiefs to victory

Patrick Mahomes threw 3 touchdowns in an MVP performance at Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For the second time in his young career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes took home the award Sunday after leading the Chiefs to a dramatic, last-second victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to win the game 38-35.

Mahomes didn't post eye-popping numbers in the victory, but made the most of every opportunity against the Eagles. Mahomes finished the contest 21 for 27 for 182 yards, 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 44 rushing yards despite a balky ankle.

Mahomes played well in the first half, but his numbers were limited early due to the Eagles dominating the time of possession. At halftime, the Eagles had the ball for nearly 22 minutes. The Chiefs had the ball for just 8 minutes.

Prior to halftime, disaster struck for Mahomes and the Chiefs. While scrambling, Mahomes was tackled by his injured ankle. He looked to be in immense pain as he hobbled to the sideline, where trainers took a look at the injury. Mahomes sustained a high-ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round, and was clearly impacted by the injury at times during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.

Patrick Mahomes shakes off ankle injury to win Super Bowl MVP

Mahomes, however, came out of the tunnel at halftime looking stronger than anyone expected. He led a 10-play drive to open the third quarter which ended in an Isiah Pacheco rushing score.

On the next drive, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field in nine plays, hitting Kadarius Toney on a 5-yard score for Mahomes' second passing touchdown of the night. Following a record-setting punt return by Toney, Mahomes threw yet another short touchdown on the Chiefs' next offensive drive. The score put the Chiefs up by a touchdown with just over 9 minutes to play.

The Eagles, however, refused to go out quietly. Hurts led an 8-play touchdown drive to tie things up with 5 minutes to go.

Mahomes then arguably pulled off his most impressive drive of the night. With the game on the line, Mahomes led a 12-play drive that took just over 5 minutes off the clock. The drive included 26-yard scramble by Mahomes. A few plays later, Mahomes took a knee at the 9-yard line with 11 seconds left to set up Harrison Butker with the potential game-winning field goal.

Butker made the kick, giving the Chiefs a 38-35 with just 8 seconds to go. The Eagles could not pull off a miraculous last-second play, and Mahomes walked away a Super Bowl winner — and a Super Bowl MVP award winner — for the second time in his exceptional career.