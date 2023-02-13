Super Bowl 2023 live: Mahomes leads touchdown drive to cut Eagles' lead

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

02:06 AM

3rd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 21 Philadelphia Eagles 24*

Dallas Goedert dives to make a vital catch on third down to keep the drive alive but the Eagles are soon facing another third down.

Gainwell burrows inside to move the chains. Another ominous drive developing for the Eagles.

02:03 AM

3rd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 21 Philadelphia Eagles 24*

Hurts slings a pass to Sanders, who is hit hard and the ball comes loose! It's Bolton again who scoops the ball up and runs it into the endzone but that's going to be ruled an incomplete pass rather than a fumble.

The booth agrees with me. Second down Eagles.

01:55 AM

TOUCHDOWN - CHIEFS

What a response.

A superb drive for the Chiefs ends with Pacheco slamming one across the goal line. The Chiefs are a long way from done in this one.

01:55 AM

3rd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14* Philadelphia Eagles 24

Another 13 yards for Mahomes, over the middle this time to Justin Watson. Then Mahomes takes off, weaving through tacklers to carry the Chiefs to within six yards of the score.

Ankle looks fine there.

01:53 AM

3rd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14* Philadelphia Eagles 24

Isiah Pacheco is going to be huge this half for the Chiefs with Mahomes possibly compromised.

He starts the half with two strong runs before a clever inside run from Jerick McKinnon secured the first down.

Kelce then reels in a superb low catch to pick up another first down. A bit of momentum for the Chiefs here.

01:50 AM

Kick off

The Chiefs wave the ball through the endzone for the touchback. Here comes Mahomes....

01:48 AM

The lay of the land

The Chiefs are staring down a ten-point deficit and apparent injury to their star quarterback as we get set to start this second half.

Both will need rectifying quickly if they are going to end the evening with their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

For the Eagles, more of the same has to be the order of the day. Run the ball and dominate the clock. Even an injured Mahomes is dangerous but he can't hurt you if he's off the field.

01:44 AM

What a performance..

An incredible performance from Rihanna in the Super Bowl half-time show. Surely she's leading the race for MVP now.

01:31 AM

Incredible shot of the AJ Brown touchdown

01:22 AM

Half-time show

01:20 AM

What a first half..

Well that had just about everything but the key moment might well have come on the final offensive play for the Chiefs.

If Patrick Mahomes has indeed caused damage to his already compromised ankle then an all-strong position for the Eagles will look almost impassable.

Hurts, to his credit, has been excellent for the Eagles, bouncing back from his untimely fumble to cross for a pair of touchdowns before throwing for one more. He's the first-half MVP for sure.

01:17 AM

HALF TIME: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 24

Hurts find Brown across the middle and the big wideout makes a good move, cutting out of bounds at the Chiefs 20-yard line. The next pass evades the clutches of Gainwell and the Eagles will attempt a field goal to close half.

Elliott converts and the Eagles take a ten-point lead into the half.

01:14 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 21*

The review concludes that Smith did not maintain control in that catch. Big call from the officials there and the Eagles are back to near midfield.

Hurts, facing 3rd and 1 snakes for the first down and throws the ball away when he sees nothing on first down. He then hits Smith for a short gain before Nick Sirianni takes a timeout with 22 seconds left in the half.

01:08 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 21*

Hurts goes deep to Smith for a huge gain but as it's inside the last two minutes of the half the booth will review to make sure the catch was completed.

01:06 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 21

Have we just seen something re-aggravated that high ankle sprain?

Every single Chiefs fan is saying a little prayer right now.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes in pain of a hurt ankle during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

01:05 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14* Philadelphia Eagles 21

Mahomes goes deep to Marquez Valdes-Scantling but the receiver can't quite track down the pass. A false start from Orlando Brown pushes the Chiefs back five more yards and they face 2nd and 15.

The Eagles bring the pressure and draw a Mahomes incompletion bringing up 3rd and 15.

Mahomes looks to weave on third down, trying to generate something but he's brought down bringing out the punt team

Mahomes comes up limping..

12:57 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14* Philadelphia Eagles 21

Mahomes has just over two minutes in this half to manufacture something.

12:52 AM

TOUCHDOWN - EAGLES

Penalty punished..

The Chiefs can't get a handle on these Hurts runs as he gets in for his second rushing touchdown of the game. The socring continues.

12:52 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 14*

The Eagles gain eight yards on three plays and face another fourth down on the Chiefs eight-yard line. The Chiefs are drawn offside, giving the Eagles 1st and goal from the four-yard line.

12:49 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 14*

A sneak gives the Eagles another first down as they creep into Chiefs territory but they are soon facing a third down after Willie Gay reads the Eagles run play and denies Hurts any positive yardage.

Gainwell carries from a few before Hurts produces some magic on fourth down, evading Chris Jones and scooting away for a vital conversion.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against Mike Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Rob Carr/Getty Images

12:45 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 14*

Hurts puts that shocker behind him by sneaking through for a first down on a designed run. His next pass is very nearly picked off though, as he goes deep again to Brown only for Juan Thornhill to come within inches of an interception.

12:42 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 14

This game has had everything so far...

12:38 AM

TOUCHDOWN - CHIEFS

OH MY..

This time Hurts gets caught by the pass rush and FUMBLES horribly in the backfield. Nick Bolton is there to pick up the loose ball and race away for a huge defensive touchdown for the Chiefs.

12:37 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7 Philadelphia Eagles 14*

Both these defenses appear to have stepped up the tempo after a slow start. The Chiefs get the Eagles into 3rd and 8 but Hurts makes a great play, turning away from the pass rush to find Zach Pascal for the first down.

12:33 AM

RiRi time...nearly

We will bring you live coverage of the Super Bowl half-time show.

12:32 AM

2nd quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7* Philadelphia Eagles 14

The Chiefs go three and out after the Eagles turn up the heat on defence. JuJu Smith-Schuster is furious with the officials, he wanted a pass interference call on James Bradberry on third down.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Rob Carr/Getty Images

12:26 AM

TOUCHDOWN - EAGLES

Wow...

Hurts unloads a deep ball towards AJ Brown who makes an incredible adjustment to bring in a 45-yard touchdown. The Chiefs just took a big shot.

12:23 AM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7 Philadelphia Eagles 7*

The first quarter ends with a short slant to AJ Brown for another Eagles first down. Sizzling start to this one.

12:22 AM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7 Philadelphia Eagles 7*

Can't help but feel that missed field goal might come back to bite the Chiefs later.

Hurts picks up five on the ground on first down but is met at the line on second down and can only pick up a yard. Big third down for the Eagles but they get a free pass after a flag on Chiefs lineman Frank Clark. First down Eagles.

12:16 AM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7* Philadelphia Eagles 7

Jerick McKinnon picks seven yards on a short screen pass before Mahomes attempts a dangerous shovel pass on third down. The Eagles get out of jail and Harrison Butker is out on the field goal.

The attempt is NO GOOD as it rattles into the left upright. A missed opportunity.

12:14 AM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7* Philadelphia Eagles 7

The Chiefs pick up a first down after a penalty is called on Ndamukong Suh. Mahomes then finds Kelce who is WIDE OPEN again. The Eagles need to find a way to slow him down here.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after making a catch during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

12:08 AM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7 Philadelphia Eagles 7*

A penalty backs the Eagles up on their own 20-yard line and they face 1st and 20. Two short gains leaves Hurts facing a 3rd and 14. The Chiefs stand firm and force the first punt of the game.

12:02 AM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 7 Philadelphia Eagles 7

What. A. Start.

Mahomes responds perfectly. Jalen Hurts, over to you.

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce runs in to score a touchdown - Brian Snyder/Reuters

12:01 AM

TOUCHDOWN - CHIEFS

The Eagles lead does not last long. Mahomes floats a perfect pass to Kelce and the Chiefs are on the board.

Harrison Butker adds the extras.

12:00 AM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 0* Philadelphia Eagles 7

Mahomes finds Kelce for a big gain on second down and the Chiefs are just short of Eagles territory after just two plays.

The next play sees Mahomes scramble to his right for nine yards. The ankle looks fine on that evidence.

Now it's Isiah Pacheco's turn to carry and he scythes through the Eagles front for a big gain as the Chiefs move inside the Eagles 30-yard line.

11:56 PM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 0 Philadelphia Eagles 7

Breathless start from the Eagles. Can Mahomes respond?

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the huddle with teammates during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

11:53 PM

TOUCHDOWN - EAGLES

Hurts sneaks over the goal line and the Eagles have their lead now.

Jake Elliott adds the extra point.

11:51 PM

TOUCHDOWN OVERTURNED

Kenneth Gainwell barrells over from short yardage and the Eagles are off the a flier here.

Hnag on...there's a review. Gainwell was just short of the goal line on closer inspection. The Eagles have a first down on the one-yard line though.

11:49 PM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 0 Philadelphia Eagles 0

Hurts picks up the first down with a sneaky run down the sideline before the Eagles pick up two further first downs with throws to Smith and Dallas Goedert. This is a hell of a first drive from the Eagles.

11:48 PM

1st quarter: Kansas City Chiefs 0 Philadelphia Eagles 0

A Miles Sanders run begins proceedings before a short Hurts pass to DeVonta Smith sees the Eagles pick up an early first down.

Hurts then goes deep to AJ Brown, who makes the catch but is out of bounds. Early aggression from the Eagles here.

11:44 PM

Kick off

The balls sails out for a touchback. The Eagles will start from their own 25.

11:43 PM

Here. We. Go.

Well almost....there are a lot of things to tick off before this game starts.

But I think we're just about there.

11:37 PM

Kansas City win the coin toss

They choose to defer. The Eagles will have the ball first in Super Bowl 57.

11:37 PM

Flyover

For the first time ever, an all-woman team of aviators conducted the pregame flyover to celebrate 50 years of women in the US Navy.

The first all-female piloted military flyover, commemorating 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy, flies over State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles - AP Photo/Seth Wenig

11:31 PM

Anthem time

Country singer Chris Stapleton has got plenty in the crowd sobbing after a toned-down rendition of Star-Spangled Banner.

US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

11:27 PM

'America the Beautiful'

Sung by the legend that is Babyface.

A performance oozing with 90s R&B swagger. Really nice.

Babyface performs "America the Beautiful" before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - Rob Carr/Getty Images

11:21 PM

The teams have emerged

The crowd roars as both teams emerge from their respective tunnels shrouded in smoke to the tune of thousands of fireworks.

This game still won't start for a fair while yet. Coin toss, national anthem etc all still to come.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) leads the Chiefs onto the field for warm ups prior to the start of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles - CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:18 PM

Prediction time

Right then...time for the all-important question.

For me, even in the face of the giant that is Patrick Mahomes, I'm siding with the Eagles. Their team is just more complete on both sides of the ball and with their running game designed to dominate, they can keep Mahomes off the field for long stretches of the game.

Prediction: Chiefs 34 Eagles 37

11:13 PM

Hamlin in Glendale

Just weeks removed from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills and Bengals clash at the end of the regular season, Damar Hamlin is in Arizona for the Super Bowl.

Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

11:09 PM

Final touches

The warm-ups are coming to a close. Not long until the start of Super Bowl 57.

Kansas City Chiefs' players gather on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts (C) speaks with his team before the start of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona - ANGELA WEISS/AFP

11:04 PM

The real star of the evening

A reminder. Rihanna will be performing the Super Bowl half-time show this evening.

She has not performed live for seven years. Needless to say, anticipation is high...

Rihanna, who is set to perform live for the first time in seven years with her highly anticipated title slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show - Ian West/PA Wire

10:54 PM

How do Giants fans feel about this I wonder...

10:45 PM

The stars are in the house

Jay-Z talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before Super Bowl LVII - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Chef Gordon Ramsay arrives to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

DJ Snake spins during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Actor Paul Rudd on the sidelines before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium - Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY

10:41 PM

Kelce brothers

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the Eagles centre Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to face off in the Super Bowl.

Here's their mum Donna bursting with pride...

Donna Kelce answers questions about her sons Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) , left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during Super Bowl Opening Night - Cheryl Evans/USA TODAY

10:34 PM

Ad space

Of course the Super Bowl is not all about football. For many, adverts are actually the star attraction, with many of the world's biggest companies competing to advertise during the game.

The cost of ad space during this year's game is rumoured to be in the region of an eye-watering $7 million.

10:30 PM

Stat corner

A few little tit-bits to help you make your final selections ahead of the big game.

The Chiefs averaged the most passing yards per game during the regular season (298), while the Eagles allowed the fewest passing yards per game on defense (180).

The Chiefs and Eagles have the same record (16-3). They've scored the same number of points (546). And they have the same number of All-Pros (six).

Wide receiver AJ Brown had an Eagles single-season record 1,496 receiving yards this season, the sixth most by a player to reach the Super Bowl in history.

This season, the Chiefs' Travis Kelce led all tight ends in receptions per game, receiving yards per game and yards after the catch per game, including the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards during the regular season. No player has ever led the league in passing yards and won the Super Bowl in that same season.

10:25 PM

What colors will each team wear?

The Chiefs are this evening's ceremonial road team and will therefore wear their white jerseys this evening. The 'home' Eagles will don their familiar green jerseys.

10:20 PM

Who is Nick Sirianni?

Sirriani is in just his second season at the helm of the Eagles but has already established himself as one of the game's finest coaches.

His NFL coaching career actually began with his opponents tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was not retained as part of the staff when Andy Reid took over in 2013.

He then worked for the San Diego Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts before landing the top job in Philadelphia in 2021.

Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets his family before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

10:13 PM

Where are we tonight?

Tonight's venue is the stunning State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 72,000-seat arena has twice hosted the Super Bowl before (in 2008 and 2015).

State Farm Stadium - AP Photo/Matt York

The Kansas City Chiefs logo is seen painted on the end zone before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Super Bowl logo and signage is seen before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

10:07 PM

Mahomes seemingly moving freely

10:03 PM

Good evening...

...and welcome to live coverage of what, in many peoples’ eyes, is the biggest sporting event on the planet. We can litigate that argument at a later date but there can be denying that the Super Bowl is one of a handful of occasions where sport truly takes centre stage.

And this year it looks like we could be in for a classic. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a clash of the two best teams in the NFL this season.

Strangely, such a meeting is strangely uncommon in Super Bowl history, with just 13 of the past 48 featuring the No 1 seed in each conference – the last of which occurred in 2014.

The cream does not always rise to the top in the NFL. As such, excitement levels should be through the roof ahead of a game that promises to offer a seemingly perfect clash of styles between two of the sport’s marquee franchises.

For Kansas City, the outcome of this evening will start and end with the performance of Mahomes, who was just named the NFL’s MVP for a second time and is by most metrics the league’s finest player.

His ability to create seemingly out of nothing and improvise on the fly mean he can pick apart even the very best defenses. He’s a close to sure thing week in, week out that the NFL has to offer but a lingering ankle sprain, picked up against Jacksonville earlier in the playoffs, does raise questions about how healthy Mahomes really is.

If he’s not, he’s facing an Eagles defense primed to table full advantage. A lethal pass rush, led by Haason Reddick, knocked two San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks out of the NFC Championship game two weeks ago and will be primed and ready to take full aim at Mahomes.

On the other side of the ball, Jalen Hurts leads an Eagles offense based around a dynamic running attack. However, there are injury concerns for the Eagles to contend with also, namely the shoulder injury that has appeared to inhibit Hurts’ ability to run with confidence in recent weeks.