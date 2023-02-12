Super Bowl 2023 – live: Machine Gun Kelly ‘electrocuted’ during pre-game show

Super Bowl 2023 is almost here!

After a thrilling NFL conference championship, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the last two teams standing and will face-off on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 4.30pm MT (6.30pm ET, 11.30pm GMT) in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium.

While the focus is football, the annual showpiece is a highlight of the entertainment calendar and this year will feature a performance by Rihanna in the Apple Music halftime show. Country star Chris Stapleton will also open the game by performing the national anthem.

Other performances include Babyface singing “America The Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph giving her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Meanwhile, musician Machine Gun Kelly said he was electrocuted during his set ahead of the big game.

And it wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without brands vying for consumer attention with memorable, star-studded ads.

Some 100 million people are expected to watch the spectacle in the US alone, and with just days to go, Fox cancelled and then uncancelled the traditional presidential interview with Joe Biden citing “confusion”.

We’ll be keeping tabs on everything you need to know in the build-up and everything that happens on the night.

Follow along below!

What you need to know

A hotly anticipated return for Rihanna

08:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rihanna is well aware that it’s been over six years since she dropped her last album Anti. 2,190 days to be exact.

All eyes have been on her since it was announced that the Super Bowl will be her return to music.

Inga Parkel reports.

Rihanna teases big return in first Super Bowl halftime trailer

The 10 best Super Bowl halftime show performances

07:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Aside from the game itself, the biggest talking point of the Super Bowl is the halftime show, where some of the world’s most famous artists – from Bruce Springsteen to Katy Perry – have entertained fans at the stadium.

This time around, all eyes will be on Rihanna at halftime, as she prepares to make a grand return to the stage. The singer and beauty mogul hasn’t performed live since the 2018 Grammys, where she gave fans a rendition of her and DJ Khaled’s hit with Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”.

Last year’s show was a hip-hop celebration, with joint headliners Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Dr Dre.

Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, Roisin O’Connor counts down 10 of the all-time greatest halftime shows.

The 10 greatest Super Bowl halftime shows

What time is Rihanna’s halftime show?

07:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Megan Graye breaks down what you need to know about this year’s halftime show and how our readers in the UK can watch live.

How to watch Rihanna in the Super Bowl halftime show

The 10 most controversial Super Bowl ads ever

06:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The Super Bowl is known to be the most coveted spot for consumer attention among advertisers. But as advertising during the big game becomes increasingly competitive – and wildly expensive – companies are forced to come up with innovative ways to stand out from the crowd, even if that means pushing a few buttons.

While there have been some standout Super Bowl commercials over the years (hello, E-trade Baby and Betty White for Snickers), there have also been a few misfires.

Meredith Clark counts down the ten most controversial ads aired during the big game.

The 10 most controversial Super Bowl ads ever

Watch: Six players to watch in Sunday’s Super Bowl

05:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Super Bowl 2023: 6 players to watch as Eagles face Chiefs

The biggest fashion moments in halftime show history

04:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Meredith Clark catalogues the most iconic fashion moments of halftime shows past.

These Super Bowl halftime show fashion moments deserve an instant replay

Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing Black national anthem

03:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph will be singing what has become known as the Black national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The actor made headlines in September after singing during her Emmys acceptance speech, where she won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as a teacher in Quinta Brunson’s hit mockumentary.

Now, Ralph will be showing off her vocal skills again at the biggest event in American football, with a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

Ellie Harrison reports.

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing Black national anthem at Super Bowl

Watch: Best Super Bowl ad teasers so far

02:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The best Super Bowl advert teaser trailers so far

Voices: How to actually enjoy American football this Super Bowl

01:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Whatever your ritual is, a single sports game – albeit with a likely earth-shattering Rihanna show – is one of the biggest social events of the year.

This year, Lucy Anna Gray is determined to enjoy the spectacle for the sport, and not just the ads and halftime extravaganza.

How to actually enjoy American football this Super Bowl

How Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts exceeded lofty expectations to reach Super Bowl

00:15 , Oliver O'Connell

After a breakout regular season, Jalen Hurts is set for his first Super Bowl appearance as he leads the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his second full season as the starter in Philadelphia, the former Alabama and Oklahoma college star guided the Eagles to the NFL’s best record in 2022.

In games started by Hurts, the Eagles went 14-1 during the regular season, and have beaten the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers to set up Sunday’s decider in Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs.

Harry Latham-Coyle profiles the Eagles’ quarterback.

How Jalen Hurts exceeded lofty Eagles expectations to reach Super Bowl

Watch: Who’s going to win the Super Bowl?

Saturday 11 February 2023 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The Independent’s Jack Rathborn answers your questions about which team might come out on top on Sunday.

Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions

She’s about to command the most-watched stage in the world — what are Rihanna’s politics?

Saturday 11 February 2023 22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

In a career spanning nearly two decades and at least five industries, Rihanna has not shied from wielding her political influence. Io Dodds takes a look at the issues on which the 34-year-old singer, actor, and fashion designer, has spoken out about.

From a Super Bowl boycott to Johnny Depp: What are Rihanna’s politics?

Voices: Here’s what you need to know before you bet on the Super Bowl

Saturday 11 February 2023 21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Meredith K Ginley, who studies gamblers, writes:

Gambling has become ever-present in our lives. Sports betting, particularly on major games like the Super Bowl, has become the topic of much debate (and hand-wringing). The American Gaming Association estimates 50.4 million people will legally wager $16 billion on this one game alone. Has the combination of easy-to-access sport betting apps, a flood of gambling ads, and the excitement of the Super Bowl essentially created the perfect storm? As a member of a team of research psychologists dedicated to understanding gambling harms and how to treat them, let’s take a closer look at this issue.

Read on:

I study gamblers. Here’s what you need to know before you bet on the Super Bowl

Trump attacks ‘no talent’ Rihanna ahead of Super Bowl performance

Saturday 11 February 2023 20:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump attacked Rihanna on social media ahead of the pop star and fashion mogul’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Josh Marcus reports.

Donald Trump attacks ‘no talent’ Rihanna over anti-Trump graffiti ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023 predictions — all the odds and the latest tips

Saturday 11 February 2023 20:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The Independent’s Jack Rathborn runs through everything you need to know about betting on the Super Bowl LVII:

Super Bowl odds, latest tips and predictions

Super Bowl 2023: The best and worst of the ads so far

Saturday 11 February 2023 19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

From a PopCorners campaign featuring Bryan Cranston as his Breaking Bad character Walter White to a Doritos love triangle featuring Jack Harlow, these are some of the best – and worst – Super Bowl ads this year, so far.

Chelsea Ritschel reviews what we’ve seen up to now.

The best – and worst – Super Bowl 2023 ads so far

The key battle that will decide Super Bowl 2023

Saturday 11 February 2023 18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Patrick Mahomes is targeting a second Super Bowl ring in this Sunday’s delicately balanced game, writes Jack Rathborn.

The key battle that will decide Super Bowl 2023

Before the big game, it’s Team Ruff v Team Fluff

Saturday 11 February 2023 17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

The most important sporting event of the year is nearly here, and we’re not talking about the Super Bowl.

On Sunday 12 February, Puppy Bowl XIX will return to Animal Planet with two teams full of adoptable puppies.

The annual Puppy Bowl is a sports competition dedicated to raising awareness of shelters across the nation and helping adoptable dogs find their forever home.

Chelsea Ritschel has the latest on this weekend’s other main event.

Puppy Bowl XIX: How do you adopt the puppies from Team Ruff and Team Fluff?

Sibling rivalry brings added drama to Arizona this weekend

Saturday 11 February 2023 16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Andy Gorel writes:

Everyone loves a good sibling rivalry; there’s something very relatable about it. From Michael Jordan claiming his brother’s dominance over him made him a better player to Liam Gallagher smashing a tambourine over his brother Noel’s head at a gig in 1994, we feel all sorts of ways about our siblings. That’s why Super Bowl LVII will be a particularly fun spectacle to watch.

Read on:

Why this Super Bowl will be one to watch

Voices: Will the Super Bowl fix its sexist commercials this year?

Saturday 11 February 2023 14:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Adele Myers writes:

For every clever, thought-provoking segment, or just plain fun 60-second spot, there’s a sexist ad waiting. Like Victoria’s Secret’s “Let the Real Games Begin” commercial, which imagines women waiting patiently in their lingerie for their own chance at a half-time show. Or Dorito’s “Double-D,” a heavy-handed and sexist ad that could not be more obvious were it aimed at teenage boys.

This is the 57th Super Bowl, and if precedent is anything to go by, the majority of ads are still produced by and for men. Will they finally get it right this year?

Read on:

Will the Super Bowl fix its sexist commercials this year?

Nick Sirianni not out for revenge against Kansas City

Saturday 11 February 2023 13:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni insists he is not motivated by revenge as he takes on former team Kansas City – and the man who fired him – in Super Bowl LVII.

Sirianni lost his job as Chiefs wide receivers coach when Andy Reid took charge of the side in 2013.

He now has the chance to get one back on Reid, who is interestingly also a former Eagles head coach, on the grandest stage as their teams meet in Sunday’s NFL showpiece in Glendale, Arizona.

Read on:

Nick Sirianni not out for revenge against Kansas City in Super Bowl

What time is Rihanna’s halftime show?

Saturday 11 February 2023 11:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Megan Graye breaks down what you need to know about this year’s halftime show and how our readers in the UK can watch live.

How to watch Rihanna in the Super Bowl halftime show

Watch: John Travolta recreates iconic Grease song in Super Bowl ad

Saturday 11 February 2023 09:15 , Oliver O'Connell

John Travolta recreates iconic Grease song in Super Bowl ad with Scrubs stars

Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023

Saturday 11 February 2023 08:15 , Oliver O'Connell

When is the game?

How can I watch it?

What are the odds?

Who is performing?

The Independent’s Jack Rathborn is your guide to everything happening this weekend in Arizona.

Super Bowl 2023 date, time, teams and how to watch

‘Binky Dad’: Super Bowl ad shows extreme lengths father goes to retrieve baby’s pacifier

Saturday 11 February 2023 07:15 , Oliver O'Connell

A new Super Bowl commercial has depicted the extreme lengths parents will go to please their children.

Kia has released a Super Bowl 2023 commercial for its new Telluride X-Pro SUV that shows one dedicated dad driving long distances to retrieve his daughter’s favourite pacifier – dubbed “Binky Dad”.

Meredith Clark has the story.

Super Bowl ad shows extreme lengths ‘Binky Dad’ goes to retrieve baby’s pacifier

Watch: Five of the best ads from Super Bowl 2022

Friday 10 February 2023 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox cancels — then un-cancels — Joe Biden’s pre-Super Bowl interview

Friday 10 February 2023 20:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Executives at the parent company of Fox News have reportedly reversed the decision to cancel a planned broadcast an interview with President Joe Biden on a Fox-owned channel targeted at Black audiences.

According to The Daily Beast, a Fox Corp spokesperson said late Friday that the company’s Fox Soul network “looks forward to interviewing the President for Super Bowl Sunday”.

Andrew Feinberg, The Independent’s White House correspondent, reports from Washington, DC.

Fox cancels — then un-cancels — Biden Super Bowl interview

‘Marine-style hazing’, poverty wages and lifelong injuries

Friday 10 February 2023 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The life of a professional cheerleader looks glamorous, but it is often demanding, dangerous, and demeaning, writes Holly Baxter.

‘Marine-style hazing’ and lifelong injuries: The sad, secret life of cheerleaders

Watch: Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Sunday’s big game

Friday 10 February 2023 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Phoenix ahead of Chiefs clash

Watch: Rihanna halftime show trailer

Friday 10 February 2023 19:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox cancels Biden Super Bowl interview

Friday 10 February 2023 18:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Executives at the parent company of Fox News have cancelled plans to broadcast an interview with President Joe Biden rather than allow Mr Biden to sit for an interview with a Fox-owned channel targeted at Black audiences, the White House has said.

Andrew Feinberg, The Independent’s White House correspondent, reports from Washington, DC.

Fox cancels Biden Super Bowl interview

