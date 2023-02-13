Super Bowl 2023: Jalen Hurts leading explosive Eagles to second-half lead

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

We've got a good one brewing in Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been razor sharp so far, outside of one big play where he lost a fumble that was returned for a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown.

Hurts has rushed for two scores and also threw a 45-yard bomb TD pass to A.J. Brown in the first half.

Philly leads 24-21 over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Who will be crowned champion tonight? Whose legacy will be defined?

Find out right along with us at Yahoo Sports.