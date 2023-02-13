Super Bowl 2023: Eagles join 28-3 Falcons in infamy after blowing halftime lead

History repeated itself Sunday night after the Philadelphia Eagles joined the 2016 Atlanta Falcons as the only two teams to lose a Super Bowl after leading by double digits at halftime.

No, the Eagles' loss wasn't nearly as bad as the Falcons' infamous 28-3 collapse in an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. But Philadelphia is still a part of an exclusive group of teams unable to maintain a two-score lead in the final two quarters.

Philadelphia led 24-14 after two quarters following three first-half touchdowns from quarterback Jalen Hurts — two rushing and one passing — but three second-half touchdowns from the Chiefs erased Philadelphia's lead. Kansas City then drove down the field in the final five minutes of the game to seal the 38-35 win on a short Harrison Butker field goal, though a controversial holding penalty helped set up the win.

The Eagles actually tied the game late in the fourth quarter on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that set up Hurts' record-setting third rushing touchdown and a pivotal two-point conversation. But Philadelphia gave Mahomes too much time to drive down the field and keep the ball away from Hurts.

A defensive holding penalty gave the Chiefs a first down with less than two minutes to play, which allowed Kansas City to run the clock down and kick the game-winning field goal with seconds left in the game. Hurts had one more shot at the win, but his Hail Mary pass fell well short of the end zone.

Juxtapose that with the Falcons, who were somehow outscored 25-7 in the second half and 19-0 in the fourth quarter before eventually losing in overtime to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

This is also the second consecutive Super Bowl decided by three points. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20, after Cooper Kupp caught a touchdown with 1:25 left in the game.