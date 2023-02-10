Super Bowl 2023: Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem, Sheryl Lee Ralph to perform Black national anthem

More huge stars have been added to the already star-studded Super Bowl lineup.

Eight-time Grammy award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton, Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, R&B legend Babyface and Emmy award-winning actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will join nine-time Grammy Award-winning performer Rihanna on Sun., Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for performances before and during the NFL game. The event will be broadcast on Fox.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

Chris Stapleton, Troy Kotsur to perform the national anthem

"Tennessee Whiskey" country music star Stapleton will honor America by singing the national anthem before kick-off.

He will be joined by Kotsur, who will perform the national anthem in American sign language. Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film "CODA."

Stapleton's appearance continues a trend of country stars singing the anthem before the Super Bowl, as six-time Grammy-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton performed it last year at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Stapleton being honored via the event continues a string of legacy-defining moments in the singer-songwriter's career. "Is Merle's family okay with [me receiving this award]?" he joked upon receiving the Academy of Country Music's Merle Haggard Spirit Award at 2023's ACM Honors event.

"Merle's written standards, sung standards, and has been a standard. To be placed in a category with him is a special thing," he stated.

Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem at the 57th Super Bowl. Here he is on stage during the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

Moreover, regarding his recent next-level acclaim, Stapleton added in a 2020 Vulture feature, "I don't think about making music for awards or any other reason than trying to do something that I would like, or that I think is listenable or proper."

Babyface to perform 'America the Beautiful,' Sheryl Lee Ralph to sing the Black national anthem

Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful." Notable, too, will be Emmy award-winning actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who will perform the 123-year-old hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing." She stars in the hit comedy series "Abbott Elementary," which stars Quinta Brunson.

Since 1917, the song – long communally sung within Black communities – has been promoted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as "The Black National Anthem."

Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform the Black national anthem at the 57th Super Bowl. Here she accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in “Abbott Elementary."

Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by Justina Miles.

The U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover the State Farm Stadium to commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will either feature the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers, competing against the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season's championship game featured the National Football Conference champion Los Angeles Rams defeating the American Football Conference champion Bengals, 23–20.

Contributing: Jonathan Landrum Jr., Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Super Bowl anthem: Chris Stapleton, Troy Kotsur, Sheryl Lee Ralph