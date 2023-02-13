Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs trying to rally vs. Eagles in second half

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored his team's first touchdown of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We've got a good one brewing in Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been razor sharp so far, outside of one big play where he lost a fumble that was returned for a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown.

Hurts has rushed for two scores and also threw a 45-yard bomb TD pass to A.J. Brown in the first half.

Philly leads 24-21 over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Who will be crowned champion tonight? Whose legacy will be defined?

