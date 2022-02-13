Super Bowl 2022 halftime show: Performers, who is playing, UK start time and how to watch today

(AFP via Getty Images)

One of the planet’s biggest sporting events takes place in the US tonight and brings with it one of the world’s most famous entertainment spectacles - the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Los Angeles Rams are playing in their own SoFi Stadium as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a big to claim the NFL’s biggest prize on Sunday night.

In the midst of it all, the halftime show will draw a huge global audience as some of music’s biggest names perform on the field.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show?

This year’s halftime show will see five rap and R&B legends take the stage as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar perform together.

The quintet have won more than 40 Grammy awards between them and racked up 21 US Billboard No1 albums but on J. Blige has performed at the Super Bowl before.

You can see a trailer for the show here:

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟



Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Tonight’s match is scheduled to kick-off at 11:30pm GMT, with the first half likely to last around 90 minutes, though exact timings will naturally depend on the game itself.

As a rough estimate, though, the show should begin around 1am GMT.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show

TV channel: The Super Bowl will be shown live on BBC One, as well as Sky Sports’ Main Event and NFL channels.

Live stream: TV licence fee payers can stream the show for free via the BBC iPlayer app. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the show via the SkyGo app.