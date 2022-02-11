Super Bowl 2022: Everything to know about the halftime show and other musical performances

The Super Bowl is more than just the biggest football game of the year.

While the annually televised event may be the crown jewel in the pantheon of American sports, it’s also a showcase for iconic musical performances. From the halftime show to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Super Bowl performances serve as major benchmarks for the artists tapped to perform.

Whether you root for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals (or neither), this year's Super Bowl is aiming to win in the music department, with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and more icons set to take the stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the performances happening at Super Bowl 56.

Who is performing at the halftime show?

A lineup of hip-hop heavyweights, led by N.W.A rapper and producer Dr. Dre, is filling the slot at this year’s halftime show.

Rappers Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, along with the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige, are joining Dre for the performance, as teased in a nearly 4-minute trailer that dropped last month.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre, who grew up in Compton, said in a statement when the headliners were first announced. It will be an “unforgettable cultural moment,” he added.

Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in hip-hop culture and the music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for bringing forth rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige's No. 1 hit song “Family Affair.”

Snoop Dogg said in an interview with The Associated Press that the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl is important for the legacy of hip-hop culture.

"I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” he said. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy."

Music artist Snoop Dogg gestures before a 2019 game between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.

The "Gin and Juice" emcee said stage fright won't be an issue for him come game-time.

"I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” Snoop Dogg said. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good.

"I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing."

Who are the other performers?

The halftime show is not the only musical action happening at the Super Bowl.

Grammy-nominated country superstar Mickey Guyton is also taking her talent to the football field, where she will be performing the national anthem.

“Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” Guyton tweeted upon revealing the news of her upcoming performance.

👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

R&B singer Jhené Aiko will be performing the patriotic number “America The Beautiful.” Performing at Super Bowl 56 holds extra significance for Aiko, as her parents’ hometowns are both represented by the teams playing this year: the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“my Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A,” Aiko wrote. “SEE YOU THERE!”

my Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A 🥰 America the Beautiful 😍

Only 12 days until the big game 😬 SEE YOU THERE! @nfl @nbcsports #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/MkcaviKCU2 — Efuru (@JheneAiko) February 1, 2022

Gospel duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing," accompanied by the LA Phil’s YOLA — which stands for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. The song will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, the principal conductor of the LA Phil’s Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

“We’re so excited to represent INGLEWOOD at #SBLVI with our performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the duo wrote in an Instagram post. “Tune in. You won’t want to miss it!”

Grammy-winning producer Zedd will serve as the pregame DJ during player warmups.

“Super proud to announce that I’ll be performing a pregame show at the Super Bowl this year!!” Zedd wrote in an Instagram post.

When does the game start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown nationally on NBC, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis) and Michele Tafoya (sideline) on the call. Telemundo will be the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast network to air the game.

But if you’ve cut the cord on cable, no worries: You can also view the game with a subscription to Paramount+ or stream it on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

