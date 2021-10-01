Super Bowl 2022: Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem to play half-time show

Dr Dre (L) will be joined by fellow West-Coast rapper Snoop Dogg in California

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem are among the stars who will perform the coveted half-time show at next year's Super Bowl, the NFL has confirmed.

They will be joined by Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar in Los Angeles, in a performance likely to draw tens of millions of viewers.

The stars, who have 43 Grammys between them, will perform together for the first time in February.

"This will introduce the next saga of my career," Dr Dre wrote on Instagram.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show, and to do it in my own back yard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," the LA-based rapper and producer said in a statement.

The performance will mark a reunion for the hip-hop legend with Eminem and Snoop Dogg, whose dazzling careers he launched. The trio performed together on Dr Dre's multi-platinum-selling album 2001.

Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Lamar also hails from California.

The artists will follow in the footsteps of The Weeknd, who performed the show this year, and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, whose 2020 performance was watched by 104 million people.

The Super Bowl half-time show is one of the most prestigious gigs in music, with previous headliners including Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

It is organised by the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation, a production form owned by rapper Jay-Z.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, said the performance would be "history in the making".

Next year's event will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, 13 February.