Super Bowl 2022 commercials: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Megan Thee Stallion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart and more

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in Amazon's Super Bowl 2022 ad. (Photo: Amazon via YouTube)

Cook some chili and pour some chips into a bowl, because it's almost time to catch some of the wildest action of the year on TV. And not just on the field. Super Bowl 2022 promises some memorable — and star-studded — commercials, from Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's spot for Amazon Alexa to Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth's tangle with the animal mascots for Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos to Demi Moore and Mila Kunis's playfully awkward moment for AT&T and many, many more.

In fact, NBC announced Feb. 4 that it had already sold out all of its ad space during the game, with advertisers paying as much as $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime. While, in some cases, the full ads won't debut until the big matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, many have already been released. Other companies have dropped teaser trailers.

Here's a look at what's available so far:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon Alexa

Take a (hilarious) peek at the couple's life together, if they could read each other's minds.

Steve Buscemi, Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan, Nneka Ogwumike and Brooks Koepka for Michelob ULTRA

Fans of The Big Lebowski will appreciate this one.

Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie Puth and a lot of animals for Flamin' Hot

Someone — make that some things — really want those chips.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah for Uber Eats

Paltrow's line, "This candle tastes funny," is great, coming from the founder of Goop.

Mike Myers, Rob Lowe, Mindy Sterling and Seth Green

The stars of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery reunite.

Doja Cat for Taco Bell

Courtney Love worked with the artist to rework the lyrics to Hole's hit "Celebrity Skin."

Jim Carrey for Verizon

Carrey reprises his role from The Cable Guy.

Anna Kendrick for Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage

Sure, Kendrick is an Oscar nominee, but she's the second most famous name in this spot.

Story continues

Idris Elba for Booking.com

No word on whether fiery explosions will be part of Elba's ad.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for BIC

The friends indulge in some s'mores and share some quality time.

Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in the Nope teaser trailer

Get excited for Jordan Peele's upcoming movie, Nope, with a creepy compilation of scenes from his previous hits, plus blink-and-you'll-miss-them shots of the new movie's stars, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for Lay's

Who wouldn't want to take a road trip with these two?

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis for AT&T

They really did attend the same high school! And, of course, there's Ashton Kutcher.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for the Pepsi Halftime Show

Some of the biggest names in music are promoting Pepsi before and during the event.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Brie Larson for Nissan

It's Schitt's Creek meets the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the most surprising crossover ever.

Kevin Hart for Sam's Club

He's so VIP that even his stunt double has a stunt double.

Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo for Hellmann's

The former NFL linebacker tackles food waste — and the SNLer.

Zendaya and André 3000 for Squarespace

Major mermaid vibes in this ad from Last Night in Soho director Edgar Wright.

Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness

Lohan even beat Jeopardy! legend Buzzy Cohen on the buzzer!

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City trailer

Adventure! Romance! Plus, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Halle Berry for Best Friends Animal Society and Caesars Sportsbook

Technically, the Oscar winner's spot encouraging others to foster kittens will air during the annual Puppy Bowl.

Jason Sudeikis for TurboTax

Yes, even Ted Lasso himself will have to wait for the big reveal.

Andy Richter for Avocados from Mexico

The former Conan sidekick pops up in the final seconds.

The Clydesdales for Budweiser

Chloé Zhao, who won the Oscar in 2021 for directing Nomadland, was behind the lens.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek for BMW

The movie stars play Greek gods Zeus and Hera.

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale for Planters

The former Community co-stars have a tiny disagreement.

Deion Sanders and son, Shedeur, for Oikos

The retired NFL star and his son, who plays football at Jackson State University, compete to see who's the strongest.

Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten

The Ted Lasso actress said she loves playing "devious" characters like this one.

Kenny G for Busch Light

The saxophonist really makes the moment.

Eli Manning, Ryan Clark and Dan Marino for Stella Artois

The NFL legends surprise bar and restaurant workers by offering to fill in for them while they attend the Super Bowl.

Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

He really is the Mayor of Flavortown.

Your Cousin from Boston for Sam Adams

The Boston Dynamics robots really know how to get the party started.

Daniel Thrasher for Honey

The YouTuber sings the brand's praises at the piano.

Jerry Rice for DraftKings

The former NFL star delivers a few surprises.

Robo Dog for the All-Electric Kia V6

His adventures are set to Bonnie Tyler's epic song "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

Pringles

Technically, Lionel Richie and his song "Stuck On You" co-star.

Quaker

No celebs, just a tasty look at the product.

Takis

Hungry yet?

Bud Light NEXT

Barbra Streisand provides the soundtrack, via her 1963 song "Gotta Move."

Monday.com

A reminder of what life was like for some before COVID.

Irish Spring

Viewers will get a very brief respite from the real world.