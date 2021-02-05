Super Bowl 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs injury news, predictions and odds
Anticipation is reaching a crescendo ahead of Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs clash in the biggest event on the American sporting landscape.
The NFL showpiece does not always guarantee the most exciting showdowns, as anyone who watched the New England Patriots' win over the Los Angeles Rams two years ago will attest, but Sunday night's showdown promises to be a potential classic full of offensive firepower.
On the one side, you have the iconic Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback ever to play the game who will further assert his status as a true sporting great this weekend when he appears in his 10th Super Bowl and first in his maiden campaign with the Buccaneers, who will become the only NFL ever to compete in the big game at their home stadium.
The former New England Patriots stalwart has significant attacking weapons at his disposal with the likes of wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, running back Ronald Jones II and trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski, while Tampa Bay's defensive unit have been transformed into one of the NFL's most dominant by coordinator Todd Bowles.
They will need to be on top of their game on Sunday to contain the defending champions Chiefs, who are looking to make it back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs after their first victory in 50 years over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami last season.
While that game required a memorable fourth-quarter comeback, this time superstar QB Patrick Mahomes will be looking to make sure that no such heroics are needed as he spearheads a devastating offensive lineup that has an embarrassment of riches with speedy receiver Tyreek Hill, uncoverable tight end Travis Kelce and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and an excellent supporting cast.
As long as the nerves of the big occasion don't impact upon players and coaches alike, expect a barnstormer featuring plenty of points and touchdowns.
Super Bowl LV injury news
Though the top-seeded Chiefs had little trouble in following their dramatic Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns with a comfortable win over the in-form Buffalo Bills to claim another AFC Championship, that 38-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium came at a cost.
Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher - an important cog in making Kansas City's offensive juggernaut tick - suffered a torn left Achilles in that game, while the Chiefs were already playing without first-choice right tackle Mitchell Schwartz due to a back injury.
How well their offensive line holds up is likely to be absolutely critical to the outcome of Sunday's contest.
Apart from that the Chiefs are pretty healthy, with only linebacker Willie Gay absent and back-up running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Sammy Watkins limited in practice earlier this week.
As for the Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Thursday that Brown was practicing fully after a knee issue, while starting safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr are crucially also on track to play after battling shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.
However, doubts have emerged over the fitness of tight end Cameron Brate, who is a late-week addition to the Buc's injury report with a back problem.
Key linebackers Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul have also been limited as Arians looks to ensure they are fully ready for the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LV prediction: Buccaneers 27-34 Chiefs
Providing a much-changed offensive line doesn't derail their ruthless attacking game, the Chiefs will be favourites to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.
Except on rare occasions, you simply cannot hope to stop Andy Reid's team, only pray that you can keep pace with them in a shootout.
With Brady defying his 43 years to suddenly look as good as ever with a range of weapons at his disposal, the Bucs are capable of doing that.
A woeful start cost Arians' side dearly when these teams met in Weeks 12 of the regular season in November, with a late comeback attempt falling short in a 27-24 defeat after Hill amassed an incredible 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
The Buccaneers simply cannot afford another start like that here. This should be an entertaining Super Bowl full of high-octane scoring and highlight-reel moments, but we're backing the Chiefs to take it by one score.
Super Bowl LV odds
Kansas City Chiefs win: 8/13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11/8
Super Bowl MVP odds
Patrick Mahomes: 10/11
Tom Brady: 15/8
Travis Kelce: 12/1
Tyreek Hill: 12/1
Leonard Fournette: 25/1
Mike Evans: 25/1
Chris Godwin 25/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change). Click here to find out more.
