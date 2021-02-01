Super Bowl 2021: See All the Celebrity-Studded Commercials Released This Year (So Far!)

youtube

It's that time of year again: the Super Bowl is upon us.

While it's hard to believe that it's (already? only?) been a year since the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat of the San Francisco 49ers — not to mention Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's epic halftime show — Super Bowl LV ads are steadily rolling in to remind us of what a year it's been.

On Feb. 7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman will perform ahead of the game's coin toss, The Weeknd will perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show and I will perform my half-hearted appreciation for sports.

What I'm really tuning in for are the commercials, and the mixed bag of comic relief and heart-string-tugging they offer year after year. After this "lemon of a year," as the Bud Light commercial aptly dubs it, it's a nice thing to look forward to. Below, here are some of the commercials you can expect to see from the comfort and safety of your home.

Frito-Lay: " 'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl"

In Frito-Lay's new 2021 Super Bowl commercial, Peyton and Eli Manning — and their dad Archie Manning — join a bevy of past NFL greats to snack on their favorite chips ahead of the big game.

After an intro from ad narrator Marshawn Lynch, the former quarterbacks are having an intense football toss while wearing matching pajamas in a rec room.

M&M's: Title to Come

Though the brand has yet to release the full commercial, one gem is out there: Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy will have a role in the spot.

"I've always really admired the M&M's commercials. They've always been self-aware and funny and bright," Levy told PEOPLE. "I was walked through what this spot would be and I was in, I was hooked. It's a very rare opportunity that you read something and you're like, 'I have no hesitation, reservation — thank you very much, the answer is yes.'"

Story continues

"The goal of the spot is just about connecting people and finding ways to bring people together, especially coming out of a pretty strange and tumultuous year," he continued. "I think it's such a hopeful little spot. It is funny and sweet, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

MTN DEW: "Counting MTN DEW MAJOR MELON™ with John Cena"

In a new take on the traditional Super Bowl commercial, Mountain Dew says it will give away a $1 million cash prize to whichever viewer can guess how many bottles are shown during John Cena's 30-second commercial with the brand, using the hashtag #MTNDEWMAJORMELON on Twitter.

"It's like a special game within the game," Cena told PEOPLE. "It's really groundbreaking for what you can do advertising for the Super Bowl."

Tide: "The Jason Alexander Hoodie"

"People really, really look forward to the commercials," Seinfeld star Jason Alexander told PEOPLE of animating a hoodie with his face on it in a spot for Tide's new Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10x detergent. In the ad, the "Jason Alexander hoodie" looks clean enough at first glance, before we get glimpses of what it's been through as the beloved sweatshirt of a teenage boy (and chew toy of a drooling dog).

"I think I've used every facial muscle I have to create those expressions," Alexander said of filming the commercial. "I think there are maybe a dozen expressions in the finished commercial, but I can tell you that there were close to 1,500 photographs taken in that one day."

Pringles: "Space Returns"

Pringles never misses. Their flavor-stacking combinations? Delicious. Riveting, even. Perhaps too much so, as jokingly emphasized in this Jan. 28 Grey Group-created 30-second ad that sees astronauts stranded at sea, desperately trying to get the attention of those back in mission control and on a nearby ship who are too busy discovering new flavor profiles.

RELATED: How the 2021 Super Bowl Will Be Different Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Bud Light: "Last Year's Lemons"

The first to drop a pandemic-inspired spot, Bud Light's Jan. 28, 60-second ad by Wieden+Kennedy puts a delightfully sour spin on the exasperating "when life gives you lemons" cliché to promote their new lemonade-flavored hard seltzer.

With lemons raining from the sky and wreaking havoc on flights, weddings and at-home haircuts — pretty much everything that went wrong in 2020 — the ad gives you something to laugh about, which is arguably even better than lemonade (although lemonade hard seltzer might be a different story).

Michelob Ultra: "Happy"

The first large-scale Super Bowl advertiser to partner with the Environmental Media Association for sustainable production, Michelob Ultra's 60-second Jan. 25 commercial from Wieden+Kennedy features famous athletes including Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Anthony Davis, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan enjoying a cold beer while spending time with their loved ones. It asks the question, "Are you happy because you win? Or do you win because you're happy?"

The brand is owned by Anheuser-Busch, also the parent company to Budweiser, which announced that it will be forgoing its annual spot and instead using its marketing budget toward COVID-19 vaccine awareness and access in partnership with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative

Chipotle: "Can a Burrito Change the World?"

Chipotle burritos have changed my life in terms of my go-to lunch options, and in the chain's first-ever Super Bowl ad, which debuted on Jan. 25, a wide-eyed boy wonders how else it could change the world and the lives of farmers. The 30-second spot from Venables Bell & Partners explores all the steps it takes to get a burrito into your hands, and the various ways it impacts how we "plant things, water things, grow things, pick things and 'transportation' things."

RELATED: Budweiser Forgoes Annual Super Bowl Commercial, Will Use Marketing Funds Towards COVID Vaccine Awareness

Mercari: "Get Your Unused Things Back in the Game"

True to the point of the e-commerce platform, Mercari is repurposing a 15-second spot by Rain the Growth Agency that's already on air, encouraging viewers to give their unused items a new life as part of their "Goodbye, Hello" campaign that focuses on an in-with-the-new, out-with-the-old mentality.

Vroom: "Dealership Pain"

Online car dealer Vroom was the first to pre-release its commercial on Jan. 12. The 30-second ad, by Anomaly, is Vroom's first in the Super Bowl, and features a prospective car-buyer being tortured at the dealership (not that far off base, really). Elliptically referencing the pandemic, it suggests skipping the dealership all together and opting to use Vroom's platform for a contact-free delivery instead.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off at Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa. The game will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 7.