Super Bowl 2021 LIVE: Buccaneers vs Chiefs score and NFL updates as teams face-off in historic game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (EPA)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 tonight.

Quarterback Tom Brady is aiming for a record-extending seventh win in American football's biggest game but a first with Tampa after swapping New England for Florida in the offseason. An underdog run through the NFC play-offs has seen the Bucs go on the road to defeat the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints before beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game a fortnight ago. They now return home for a historic first - no team has ever played a Super Bowl in their home stadium as Tampa do tonight.

They face Kansas City after the reigning champions bested all before them on their way to the number one seed in the AFC. They now return for a shot at defending the crown they won for a first time in 50 years a year ago. Patrick Mahomes has again been the star turn for the Chiefs, showcasing why he is widely regarded as the best QB in the game. If he succeeds tonight he'll become the first to retain the Vince Lombardi trophy since Brady did so back in 2005 with the Patriots.

It's not all about the quarterbacks either, with the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all starring in a season like no other. Don't discount the two defences too, with both teams possessing difference makers on both sides of the ball.

