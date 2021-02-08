Super Bowl 2021: artists and fans praise The Weeknd’s ‘brilliant’ halftime show performance
The Weeknd lit up the Super Bowl halftime show stage with a medley of career-spanning hits like "Starboy", "Save Your Tears", and "Blinding Lights".
Fans were loving the solo set on social media, praising the seamless transitions, dancing, and pyrotechnic effects.
LET’S GO !!!!!!
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 7, 2021
None other than legendary singer Dionne Warwick praised The Weeknd's performance on Twitter, writing, "Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl."
Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021
Singer Vanessa Carlton joined in, writing, "This is an amazing half time show and I need to go to a club and cry dance to The Weeknd every Tuesday night for the entirety of 2022. I mean that was brilliant!"
This is an amazing half time show and I need to go to a club and cry dance to The Weeknd every Tuesday night for the entirety of 2022. I mean that was brilliant!
— 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) February 8, 2021
"If you’ve been listening to Abel since day 1 this performance means so much!!! HUGE so proud!!!!" YouTube personality Diana Saldana wrote.
If you’ve been listening to Abel since day 1 this performance means so much!!! HUGE so proud!!!! @theweeknd
— Diana Saldana (@DianaChantel) February 8, 2021
Some, jokingly, likened the backing vocalists, wearing robes and glowing eyes, to Jawas from the Star Wars universe.
Halftime Jawa performance? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/66Fsmahtvs
— Elliott Bambrough (@E2TheBam) February 8, 2021
Others called out other pop culture references, noting how the dancers' masks looked like the masks from Jordan Peele horror film Us.
This halftime show is giving me “Us” vibes #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/BLQwfLx7RP
— Eduardo M. Gonzalez (@edmgonzalez) February 8, 2021
Overall, though, fans loved the set's set changes and overall dreamy universe The Weeknd let them inhabit for a few moments. "I'm so happy for your performance. We love you so much @theweeknd," wrote a fan.
I'm so happy for your performance. we love you so much @theweeknd . thanks #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JzSxdqvXan
— ☁️ (@gabbimell) February 8, 2021
Read More: Super Bowl 2021: The Weeknd unites a divided country on the dance floor with a slick, hyper-stylised halftime show