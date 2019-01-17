Super Bowl 2019: When and how to watch the big game

Start stocking up on chips, pizzas and beverages, because Super Bowl LIII is right around the corner. With the defending Super Bowl champions — the Philadelphia Eagles — getting knocked out of the playoffs, a new champion will be crowned in 2019.

In order to get you fully prepared for the big game, here is everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIII.

Super Bowl LIII will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

When is the Super Bowl?

The 2019 Super Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 3. The game, which will be broadcast on CBS, does not have a start time yet.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons failed to make the playoffs in 2019, so the NFL’s streak of a team playing in a Super Bowl in their stadium will continue. No team has ever reached the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Who is in the Super Bowl?

That will be determined following the Championship Round of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the New England Patriots in the AFC. The New Orleans Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are set to call the game. Fans can also stream the game on the Yahoo Sports mobile app.

Can I stream the Super Bowl?

Yep. You can stream it with the Yahoo Sports mobile app. Pretty cool, right?

Who will play the halftime show?

Maroon 5 is tapped to play the Super Bowl halftime show. Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi are also confirmed to appear during the halftime show. More artists could be announced as the Super Bowl inches closer. There’s also the possibility of a few surprise performers that will be kept secret until the show.

Who will sing the national anthem and do the coin toss?

“Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem, which is great because she’ll be in her hometown of Atlanta. The NFL has yet to announce who will participate in the coin toss prior to Super Bowl LIII.

What commercials will we see during the Super Bowl?

Advertisers have been hesitant to leak commercials just yet. That should happen, though. The M&M’s commercial featuring Danny Devito came out a few days early last year.

There are, however, some details regarding the car commercials you’ll see during the big game. We also know some of the companies that have purchased commercials spot thus far, including Olay, Anheuser-Busch and Bumble.

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost in 2019?

As you might expect, that figure is astronomical. CBS is reportedly charging $5 million for a 30-second spot.

