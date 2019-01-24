Super Bowl 2019 odds, line: Rams vs. Patriots picks, predictions from SN experts

Picks and predictions for Rams vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 53 are tricky given a point spread that basically makes the game a pick'em. Then again, maybe the odds in 2019 should not be a factor in predictions, because they're why many picked the highly favored Patriots in the Super Bowl last year. New England is favored again this year, this time over Los Angeles, and again the Patriots are a trendy pick.

Super Bowl picks and predictions are the bottom lines during the two-week hype train that is Super Bowl analysis. The matchup will be dissected and previewed to no end. Will Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots pad the numbers that make up their dynasty? Will Jared Goff, Sean McVay and the Rams complete their meteoric rise to the top of the league?

For all of that, this year's extensive Super Bowl matchup breakdown can be found here. If you want the bottom line — whether SN's experts are picking the Rams or Patriots to win Super Bowl 53, and why — you're in the right place.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE SUPER BOWL PICKS:

How Rams can beat the odds, Patriots



Super Bowl 2019 predictions: Expert picks for Rams vs. Patriots

Super Bowl 53 : Rams vs. Patriots

Date : Sunday, Feb. 3

Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET

TV : CBS

Live stream : fuboTV

Canada : DAZN (30-day free trial)

​Odds: Point spread, Patriots -3; Total, 57.5

Story continues

David Steele: There really seems to be no logic in the Patriots getting to the Super Bowl four times in the last five years, and three years in a row. They honestly didn't look like they were at their best during those regular seasons, or during those postseasons and even during the Super Bowls themselves. More than a few times, Brady looked as if Father Time had finally won out. Yet there they were, and in two of the previous three trips, they won, both in miraculous comeback fashion (over the Seahawks and Falcons).

There are plenty of logical reasons to call this for the Rams, to repeat what the Eagles did to the Patriots a year ago, even to outgun them in a similar manner with a quarterback (this time Goff) making all the right plays at the right time. Also, the Rams clearly have luck on their side, to the everlasting agony of the Saints. But no. We're way past conventional logic, except for this: Pick the Patriots, and Brady and Belichick, to win until somebody beats them.

Prediction: Patriots, 30-26

MORE SUPER BOWL:

Ranking all winning teams | All winning coaches



Vinnie Iyer: The Patriots have adjusted to having a limited downfield passing game with their strong power running game and exceptional blocking in front of Tom Brady and Sony Michel. They should have plenty of success running on the Rams' front seven, and even with consistent answers from Goff and Todd Gurley, the Patriots will use their superior ball control and red zone finishing to put away the game and earn the sixth ring for Brady and Belichick.

Prediction: Patriots, 34-27

Bill Bender: The Patriots opened their divisional playoff win against the Chargers with a 14-play, 83-yard TD drive that took 7:11 off the clock. The next week, they started the Chiefs game with a 15-play, 80-yard TD drive that took 8:05 off the clock. Against the Rams? They’ll go up-tempo early against the talented Los Angeles defensive line, because it won’t be expected.

That will translate to an early double-digit lead against a Rams team that was outscored 20-3 in the first quarter by the Cowboys and Saints. The Rams will rally, and it will be interesting late, but you can’t go against Belichick and Brady here.

Prediction: Patriots, 31-24

MORE SUPER BOWL:

Ranking MVP winners | Worst MVP whiffs



Matt Lutovsky: The Rams have more offensive firepower, but so did the Chargers and Chiefs. Sure, McVay could be the difference, but when is the other team's coach ever the difference in a game with Belichick?

The Patriots have shown throughout the playoffs that their offense still has plenty of life, and Gurley just hasn't looked right since coming back from injury. C.J. Anderson has done an admirable job filling in, but if Gurley is limited, the Patriots can focus on slowing down Goff, which will in turn slow down the Rams as a whole.

Prediction: Patriots, 27-24

Zac Al-Khateeb: No offense to Sony Michel or Gurley and Anderson, but the 158 combined rushing yards these teams have allowed this postseason suggest this Super Bowl will be decided between Brady and Goff. The Rams QB (483 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception) faces a Patriots defense that has surrendered six postseason scores, three more than any other playoff team. That bodes well for Goff and leading receiver Brandin Cooks (11 receptions, 172 receiving yards this postseason). Conversely, Brady has thrown for at least 340 yards in both postseason games and has the playoffs’ top two reception leaders in James White (19) and Julian Edelman (16) — not to mention Rob Gronkowski.

Putting stats and trends aside for a moment: If a game comes down to which quarterback plays better, how could you not go with the GOAT?

Prediction: Patriots, 35-28

Tadd Haislop: There are two tried-and-true formulas to beating the Patriots this late in a season. One is getting in Brady's face, and the other is hitting New England with something it has not seen on tape. The Rams are capable of both. Aaron Donald can handle the first task by himself, but he'll get help from Dante Fowler and Co. McVay and his staff also are wise enough to implement wrinkles in their play designs to use the Patriots' preparedness against them.

New England's running game against a statistically below-average Los Angeles rush defense is largely considered the biggest advantage for the Patriots in this game. Yet Donald and Ndamukong Suh care not for statistics. This game — not necessarily against these Patriots, but certainly Super Bowl 53 — is exactly why the Rams padded their defense in 2018 with Suh and others.

Prediction: Rams, 31-27