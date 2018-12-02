When is Super Bowl 2019? Date, location, odds for Super Bowl 53

The Super Bowl in 2019 will have a similar feel to that of the Super Bowl that concluded Sunday … in terms of the host venue, but not necessarily the host city. Super Bowl 53 will take place in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Like U.S. Bank Stadium, the building that hosted Super Bowl 52, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a brand new facility that happens to feature a giant glass wall. And while weather again will not be a factor in an indoor stadium for the Super Bowl in 2019, attendees next year will appreciate warmer temperatures outside the venue.

Here is all you need to know about next year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

When is Super Bowl 2019?

Super Bowl 53, also known as Super Bowl LIII, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3 2019. Kickoff time would be determined at a later date.

Every Super Bowl since 2003 has taken place during the first week of February. From 1967-2003, all but one Super Bowl took place in January.

Where is Super Bowl 2019?

Super Bowl 53 will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a one-of-a-kind venue and home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Completed just in time for the 2017 football season, Mercedes-Benz Stadium seats 71,000 people but can expand to seat more than 80,000. It’s equipped with a uniquely designed retractable roof, which, if closed, hopefully won’t be leaking by the time the Super Bowl arrives in 2019.

When the venue was being built, reasonable stadium food prices were touted as revolutionary, and sure enough, Falcons concession revenue went up in the stadium’s first year. Yes, the building located in the heart of Atlanta has a Chick-fil-A inside. No, there is no word on whether it will be open on Super Bowl Sunday.

Mercedes-Benz-Stadium-020118-Getty.jpg

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built next to the Georgia Dome, which was demolished in November.

Super Bowl 53 will mark the third time Atlanta has hosted the game. The previous two (1994 and 2000) took place in the Georgia Dome.

Super Bowl 2019 odds, favorites

As of January, the Patriots were the favorites to return to and win the Super Bowl in 2019.

Below are the most recent odds to win Super Bowl 53, courtesy of Bovada via Oddsshark.com.

New England Patriots +500 Pittsburgh Steelers +1000 Minnesota Vikings +1200 Green Bay Packers +1200 Philadelphia Eagles +1200 Jacksonville Jaguars +1800 Los Angeles Rams +2000 Houston Texans +2000 New Orleans Saints +2000 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Atlanta Falcons +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2000 Carolina Panthers +2300 Seattle Seahawks +2500 Oakland Raiders +3000 Kansas City Chiefs +3000 Los Angeles Chargers +3500 Indianapolis Colts +4000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000 Denver Broncos +4000 Baltimore Ravens +4500 Arizona Cardinals +4500 Tennessee Titans +4500 Detroit Lions +4500 Miami Dolphins +6600 Washington Redskins +6600 New York Giants +6600 New York Jets +10000 Chicago Bears +10000 Cincinnati Bengals +10000 Buffalo Bills +10000 Cleveland Browns +10000

Denver Broncos +4000

