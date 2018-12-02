When is Super Bowl 2019? Date, location, odds for Super Bowl 53

The Super Bowl in 2019 will have a similar feel to that of the Super Bowl that concluded Sunday … in terms of the host venue, but not necessarily the host city. Super Bowl 53 will take place in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Like U.S. Bank Stadium, the building that hosted Super Bowl 52, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a brand new facility that happens to feature a giant glass wall. And while weather again will not be a factor in an indoor stadium for the Super Bowl in 2019, attendees next year will appreciate warmer temperatures outside the venue.

Here is all you need to know about next year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

When is Super Bowl 2019?

Super Bowl 53, also known as Super Bowl LIII, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3 2019. Kickoff time would be determined at a later date.

Every Super Bowl since 2003 has taken place during the first week of February. From 1967-2003, all but one Super Bowl took place in January.

Where is Super Bowl 2019?

Super Bowl 53 will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a one-of-a-kind venue and home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Completed just in time for the 2017 football season, Mercedes-Benz Stadium seats 71,000 people but can expand to seat more than 80,000. It’s equipped with a uniquely designed retractable roof, which, if closed, hopefully won’t be leaking by the time the Super Bowl arrives in 2019.

When the venue was being built, reasonable stadium food prices were touted as revolutionary, and sure enough, Falcons concession revenue went up in the stadium’s first year. Yes, the building located in the heart of Atlanta has a Chick-fil-A inside. No, there is no word on whether it will be open on Super Bowl Sunday.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built next to the Georgia Dome, which was demolished in November.

Super Bowl 53 will mark the third time Atlanta has hosted the game. The previous two (1994 and 2000) took place in the Georgia Dome.

Super Bowl 2019 odds, favorites

As of January, the Patriots were the favorites to return to and win the Super Bowl in 2019.

Below are the most recent odds to win Super Bowl 53, courtesy of Bovada via Oddsshark.com.

New England Patriots

+500

Pittsburgh Steelers

+1000

Minnesota Vikings

+1200

Green Bay Packers

+1200

Philadelphia Eagles

+1200

Jacksonville Jaguars

+1800

Los Angeles Rams

+2000

Houston Texans

+2000

New Orleans Saints

+2000

San Francisco 49ers

+2000

Atlanta Falcons

+2000

Dallas Cowboys

+2000

Carolina Panthers

+2300

Seattle Seahawks

+2500

Oakland Raiders

+3000

Kansas City Chiefs

+3000

Los Angeles Chargers

+3500

Indianapolis Colts

+4000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+4000

Denver Broncos

+4000

Baltimore Ravens

+4500

Arizona Cardinals

+4500

Tennessee Titans

+4500

Detroit Lions

+4500

Miami Dolphins

+6600

Washington Redskins

+6600

New York Giants

+6600

New York Jets

+10000

Chicago Bears

+10000

Cincinnati Bengals

+10000

Buffalo Bills

+10000

Cleveland Browns

+10000

Future Super Bowl locations, host sites

2019: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Super Bowl 53

2020: South Florida, Hard Rock Stadium, Super Bowl 54

2021: Tampa Bay, Raymond James Stadium, Super Bowl 55

2022: Los Angeles, Los Angeles Stadium, Super Bowl 56

