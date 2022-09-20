We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The super in my apartment building convinced me to buy this trash can on Amazon, and he was 100% right — it’s amazing!

Earlier this year, I moved into a new apartment, and as anyone who has moved recently knows, it’s a headache. Though I tried to be organized and on top of things, those days approaching the move were hectic. Needless to say, a few things got lost between apartments, and my old garbage can was one of those casualties.

There was really nothing special at all about that old garbage can, so I wasn’t bummed that it was lost. However, I was annoyed to have to buy a new one. I put it off for weeks, letting trash accumulate in bags on the floor. Once a bag leaked pasta sauce, I decided it was time for an actual trash can.

In case you didn’t know, there are a ridiculous number of trash cans on the market these days. I had no idea which one to choose. So one day, I casually asked my superintendent when I ran into him in the apartment building lobby. He’s been inside many apartments, so surely he knows which ones are the best right?

He immediately pulled out his phone to show me the simplehuman 40 Liter / 10.6 Gallon Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can on Amazon. He raved about how these trash cans last forever, and the open/close functionality won’t crap out after a few months.

I will admit that I loved the sleek, modern look of the simplehuman Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can. But $70 for a garbage receptacle? That felt like pure insanity.

I spent a few more days weighing my options before ultimately buying the simplehuman Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can. I decided to spend the money now and avoid replacing another lesser trash can in the next few years. And my super made a very convincing case that this Trash Can really is built to last.

Fast-forward a few months, and I have no regrets about splurging on the simplehuman Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can. Yes, it looks great in my kitchen, but it also really works so well. The top easily glides open and close without any creaking or slamming shut, and it can hold a lot.

Many Amazon shoppers seem to agree that this simplehuman Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can is worth the splurge.

“Very nice,” one shopper titled their review. “I needed something for a small space that would look decent in my kitchen since there is no place to keep it out of site. This looks nice and seems durable, though I’ve only had it a few days. I love the way it opens and closes so well, and no noise!”

Another shopper wrote, “Purchased for an elderly family member, who has a dog that kept going into their regular trash can. The step to open the lid is sturdy, which prompted the purchase initially. Once received, [they] really liked the slow closure of lid, so there isn’t any noise when it’s trying to close. Sleek and clean design, much better than a regular waste can.”

Shockingly, this simplehuman Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can is so popular that it’s currently unavailable in the white color. Fortunately, the gray color is still in stock — so grab that one and join club of people who get excited about their garbage can.

I will end by saying this: After spending $70 on this trash can, if I move again, I am definitely not losing or misplacing this baby!

