Super Absorbent Polymers Market is Estimated to hit a Worth of US$ 10.2 Bn in 2023 & Further Projected to Cross a Revenue of US$ 16.5 Bn at CAGR of 5% During Forecast Period 2023-33 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / The super absorbent polymers market size is predicted to be worth US$ 10.2 Bn in 2023, rising to US$ 16.5 Bn by 2033. The market for super absorbent polymers is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Press release picture

The adoption of super absorbent polymers is increasing as a result of an older population and more awareness of the advantages and practicality of adult incontinence solutions. In response to the rise in adult incontinence cases, governments from various countries are focusing on producing incontinence products through collaborative efforts with manufacturers and medical professionals.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-429

In countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, government initiatives encourage the use of adult incontinence products. Furthermore, the demand for super absorbent polymers is expected to rise because of their superior water absorption and holding capacity in the construction and waste management industries.

Manufacturers in the market for such materials are developing the iodine transfer polymerization (ITP) technique to generate new classes of superabsorbent polymers based on acrylic acid (AA). Because of their remarkable absorption characteristics, ITP-produced AA-based superabsorbent polymers are gaining appeal in the diaper industry. As a result, superabsorbent polymer companies are stepping up R&D efforts to employ specific organoiodine chain transfer agents to polymerize AA in an aqueous solution.

The ITP method makes it feasible for superabsorbent polymers to have better gel strength and absorption capabilities, which is favorable to diaper manufacturers. Businesses are enhancing their reputations by creating super absorbent polymers that balance biomass. Expanding the distribution network is becoming more important to take advantage of the unmet demands that are prevalent in emerging nations. Additionally, to stay up with shifting customer preferences, more focus will likely be placed on the creation of bio-based SAP.

Key Takeaways from the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

  • The US super absorbent polymer market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% over the anticipated time frame. By 2033, it is anticipated that sales of super absorbent polymers in the US are likely to surpass US$ 3.1 billion.

  • Sales of super absorbent polymers increased at a 4.4% CAGR between 2018 and 2022, citing FMI's study.

  • Between 2023 and 2033, sales in North America are anticipated to grow at a 4% CAGR, supported by increased demand in the United States and Canada.

  • The market for super absorbent polymers in the UK is anticipated to grow at the greatest rate, 5.5% CAGR. By 2033, it is expected that the UK market would have contributed more than US$ 982.4 Mn in revenue.

  • China's super absorbent polymer sector is estimated to exceed US$ 3.4 Bn by 2033.

  • Between 2023 and 2033, sales of super absorbent polymers are likely to increase in Japan and South Korea at 4% CAGR and 4.4% CAGR, respectively.

  • The market for super absorbent polymers is anticipated to rise in Europe at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Get 30% Discount Before it's Gone - Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/429

Who is Winning?

Companies in the super absorbent polymers market are pursuing strategic alliances and partnerships with other major players to increase their regional footprint. To preserve their global presence, manufacturers are likewise concentrating on expanding their production operations abroad. Due to stringent environmental regulations and growing customer demand for sustainable products, major players in the market are looking for renewable resources to increase their production capacity in eco-friendly raw materials.

Recent Developments in the Super Absorbent Polymers Industry

  • The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adani Group, BASF SE, and Borealis AG have all committed to the feasibility study to evaluate a collaboration for the construction of a chemical complex as of October 2019.

  • In March 2021, BASF stated that it will invest around $30 million in its highly absorbent polymer division. BASF is creating a state-of-the-art center of excellence for super absorbents in Antwerp, Belgium.

  • In June 2021, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced that it will construct a super-absorbent polymer unit at the Kochi refinery.

  • The FAVOR®max line of ultra-thin baby diapers with special qualities that make diapers and incontinence products even more dependable and absorbent was introduced by Evonik Industries AG in March 2017.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Sodium Polyacrylate

  • Polyacrylamide Copolymer

  • Others

By Application Type:

  • Disposable diapers

  • Adult Incontinence Products

  • Feminine Hygiene Products

  • Agriculture Products

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-429

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

Have a Look at Latest Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain

Butyl Glycol Market Share: Growing application of butyl glycol as a coupling agent and solvent across household cleaning and industrial sectors is propelling the demand in the market.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Size: Increasing demand for flow improving products such as drag reducing agents for expanding the flow capacity and enhancing the efficiency of pipelines is favoring the growth in the market.

Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market Trends: Sales in the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market are slated to top US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 5.8% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 2.6 Bn by 2029.

Perfluoropolyether Market Outlook: The global market is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of 4.3% during the assessment period of 2022 and 2029.

Carbon Mold Market Demand: Carbon Mold can be manufactured using many materials Carbon fiber and graphite are the examples of most common materials used in carbon mold. Carbon Molds are used for molding of carbon composite parts used in variety of applications.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/14/2479922/0/en/Super-Absorbent-Polymers-Market-is-expected-to-reach-a-valuation-of-US-14-8-Bn-in-2031-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html#:~:text=The%20market%20is%20expected%20to,of%20utilities%20across%20multiple%20sectors.

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733550/Super-Absorbent-Polymers-Market-is-Estimated-to-hit-a-Worth-of-US-102-Bn-in-2023-Further-Projected-to-Cross-a-Revenue-of-US-165-Bn-at-CAGR-of-5-During-Forecast-Period-2023-33-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Bianca Andreescu rallies to beat Muguruza at Adelaide International

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions Sunday in the first round of the Adelaide International. The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable comeback to beat two-time major titlist Muguruza in two hours, 12 minutes. Andreescu improved her head-to-head record against former top-ranked Muguruza to 3-0. “In the second set I really had to change my gameplan

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13