Super Absorbent Dressings Market Surpass US$ 141 Million by 2030 | CAGR 4.5% Research By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Super Absorbent Dressings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2022 – 2030”

TOKYO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global super absorbent dressings market accounted for US$ 95 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 141 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The global annual prevalence rate of diabetic foot ulcers ranges from 9.1 to 26.1 million. Approximately 15 to 25% of people with diabetes mellitus will develop a diabetic foot ulcer throughout their lifecycle. As the number of newly diagnosed diabetics rises every year, so will the incidence of diabetic foot ulcers. As a result, increases in the prevalence of diabetic patients, and increasing incidents of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, are major factors driving the market for super-absorbent dressings.

Super absorbent dressings are multi-layer wound care dressing covers that combine a semi-adherent layer with a highly absorbent fiber layer. They are specifically designed to reduce wound adherence while managing exudates effectively. They can be used to treat scratches, burns, lacerations, surgical incisions, and any other exuding injury as a major or minor dressing. It is beneficial for a wide range of wound types, including pressure ulcers and wounds that drain excessively. In addition, it is also available in a variety of sizes to accommodate the wound's size and shape. Super absorbent dressings include cavity wound dressings, polyurethane foams, alginate dressings, moisture regulate pads, absorbent pads, wound drainage collectors, and many others. Moreover, super absorbent dressings are recommended for use on moderate to severely exudates wounds to absorb and retain fluid, reducing the risk of leakage and maceration. They were developed to aid clinicians in the management and treatment of heavily exuding wounds due to their higher absorption capacity than conventional foam dressings.

Global Super Absorbent Dressings Market Growth Aspects

The increasing number of chronic conditions and reconstructive surgery around the world is driving the growth of the super absorbent dressings market, which is leading to an increase in the use of advanced wound products. The most common causes of trauma are car accidents and violence. However, the growing number of road accidents in developing countries due to a lack of road safety regulations has been fueling the market growth. Even so, the growing preference of healthcare practitioners for advanced wound dressing products for the treatment of wounds such as lower limb ulcers, foot ulcers, and diabetes-related wounds is propelling the super absorbent dressings market size. Furthermore, due to their low cost, comfort, and easy availability, alginates are becoming extremely prevalent in developing countries, creating significant growth opportunities for the super absorbent dressings markets over the globe.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global super absorbent dressings market. Due to the increased prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, the Asia-Pacific super absorbent dressings market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds in Asian countries, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, is expected to increase the number of patients seeking treatment. As a result, the super absorbent dressing market is projected to expand in the region during the forecast period. Besides that, the Asia-Pacific super absorbent dressings market is expected to expand due to an aging population. China is expected to have the largest market share of Asia-Pacific super absorbent dressings during the forecast period. The country's rapidly increasing diabetic patient population is expected to grow the demand for super absorbent dressings. The country had the most diabetic cases in the world in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation, with nearly 116 million active cases.

Report Coverage:

Market

Super Absorbent Dressings Market

Market Size 2021

US$ 95 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

US$ 141 Mn

CAGR (2022 – 2030)

4.5%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

3M Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Coloplast Corp., Hartmann USA Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences, Covalon Technologies, Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Advancis Medical, Paul Hartmann Pty Limited, and Medline Industries.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Market Segmentation

The global super absorbent dressings market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on product, application, and end-use. Based on the product, the market is divided into adherent, and non-adherent. Based on application, the market split into chronic wounds, and acute wounds. Based on end-use, the market is categorized into hospital, home healthcare, clinics, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the Super Absorbent Dressings industry are CEVA Logistics AG, United Parcel Service Inc., Air Canada, LifeConEx, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Versa Cold Logistics Services, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG.

For instant, 3M introduced the new Kerramax Care dressings in September 2021, which are a type of super absorbent dressing that absorbs and retains a large amount of wound exudate. The wicking layer evenly distributes fluid vertically and horizontally throughout the dressing, increasing absorption capacity. Exudates are trapped, including bacteria and MMPs, resulting in an ideal environment for wound repair and a positive patient experience. Because of its high conformability, the dressing can be folded to fit a variety of wounds.

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

