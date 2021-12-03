Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.12.2021
Suominen Corporation
ANNOUNCEMENT 3.12.2021
Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 3.12.2021
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
3.12.2021
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
SUY1V
Amount
9,602
Shares
Average price/ share
4.8532
EUR
Total cost
46,600.43
EUR
Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 835 952 shares
including the shares repurchased on 3.12.2021
On behalf of Suominen Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For additional information, please contact:
Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation
tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051
www.suominen.fi
Attachment