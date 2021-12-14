Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.12.2021

CBC

Veteran speed skater Laurent Dubreuil is having a career season many, many years after he took up the sport. So he faces a friendly and blunt question from podcast host Anastasia Bucsis: "What took you so long?" Dubreuil is quick to acknowledge that he had some great advantages coming up in Canada's most successful Olympic sport. For starters, he is the child of two Olympians — Robert Dubreuil and Ariane Loignon. Having made their mark on the sports world, there was no stage parenting going on a