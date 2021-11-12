Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.11.2021
Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.11.2021
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
12.11.2021
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
SUY1V
Amount
9,000
Shares
Average price/ share
5.0056
EUR
Total cost
45,050.40
EUR
Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 691 561 shares
including the shares repurchased on 12.11.2021
On behalf of Suominen Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For additional information, please contact:
Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation
tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051
www.suominen.fi
