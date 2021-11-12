Suominen Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.11.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT 12.11.2021

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date

12.11.2021

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

SUY1V

Amount

9,000

Shares

Average price/ share

5.0056

EUR

Total cost

45,050.40

EUR

Suominen Corporation now holds a total of 691 561 shares

including the shares repurchased on 12.11.2021

On behalf of Suominen Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

For additional information, please contact:

Toni Tamminen, CFO, Suominen Corporation

tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

www.suominen.fi







Attachment


