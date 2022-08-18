Sunworks Secures Elite Ranking on Solar Power World's 2022 Top Solar Contractors List

20-Year-Old, Publicly Traded Industry Leader Caps List in Top 20th Percentile

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a high-performance solar and battery storage solutions provider across residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and public works markets, today announced that it had been named as one of the Top Solar Contractors in the United States by Solar Power World, a leading industry publication, for calendar year 2022.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to recognize top performers across the domestic solar installation industry. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of watts installed in the previous year and are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states.

"This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire team who, over the last two decades, have built a leading solar and battery storage solutions brand valued by residential and commercial customers," said Gaylon Morris, president and chief executive officer of Sunworks.

"Last year, we experienced a year of record growth in solar installs and anticipate continued growth across both residential and commercial markets into the latter half of 2022 and into 2023," continued Morris. "Sunworks will capitalize on this momentum by growing our sales and operations teams to meet customer demand, expanding our sourcing relationships and decentralizing our operating model to reduce time-to-installation, while continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

Sunworks employs more than 600 dedicated workers who installed 29,147 kilowatts of solar power in 2021 alone. Since its founding in 2002, the company has installed over 224 megawatts of solar and is committed to making an impact on environmental sustainability while improving the lives of its customers by empowering them to become energy independent.

ABOUT SUNWORKS
Sunworks is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its national presence with new regional and local offices and strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline and professionalism to their interaction with customers, and all Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
720.778.2415
IR@sunworksusa.com

MEDIA CONTACT
866-600-6800
marketing@sunworksusa.com

