Sunwing reminds customers why it’s better in the Bahamas with winter flights returning to Freeport, Grand Bahama

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, Sunwing customers can return to the dream vacation destination of Freeport, Grand Bahama, the second largest city in the Bahamas, starting December 17, 2022 with weekly direct flights from Toronto and Montréal on board Sunwing Airlines. Experiences of a lifetime await sun-seekers in this Bahamian paradise with beautiful weather, pristine beaches, underwater adventures, charming all inclusive stays and a variety of cultural and historical sites.



Situated off the coast of Florida in the northwest region of the Bahamas, Freeport offers travellers of all ages a tropical playground with comfortable temperatures year-round where they can discover the depths of this idyllic destination on land and at sea.

A true paradise for nature lovers, Freeport is home to a world of wonders beneath the sea’s surface with vibrant coral reef in the shape of a painter’s palette at Picasso’s Gallery, a famous dive spot for visitors, and sunken shipwrecks waiting to be uncovered. Vacationers yearning for more daring adventures can swim alongside friendly Caribbean reef sharks at Shark Alley for a magical geological experience or explore one of the world’s largest underwater cave systems at Lucayan National Park.

Vacationers can’t miss a visit to Garden of the Groves exploring winding trails, cascading waterfalls, sparkling fountains and a picturesque chapel, spotting many indigenous migratory birds and butterflies along the way.

Those with a penchant for sun and sand can lay down their towel at Freeport’s pristine beaches including Gold Rock Beach, Taino Beach and Fortune Beach, a secluded oasis on the southwestern edge of Grand Bahama. There, Sunwing customers can explore the local culture and cuisine by taking in some live entertainment at Count Basie Square or head to Port Lucaya Marketplace, a waterfront hub great for shopping handmade souvenirs and dining.

When travelling to Freeport with Sunwing, customers can expect a charming all inclusive vacation experience at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, located on a stunning beachfront and offering a host of amenities to keep guests of all ages entertained throughout their stay. Guests can lay by the freshwater pool or on the stretch of sand, take advantage of action-packed activities like trapeze, paintball, snorkelling and beach volleyball, work up a sweat with the resort’s Vivafit offerings or tee off at The Reef Course ($) nearby in Grand Lucayan. With four restaurants and two bars, guests can dine buffet-style and enjoy à la carte restaurants serving a variety of culinary options.

With weekly direct flights starting December 17, 2022 from Toronto and Montréal, Sunwing customers can book Freeport, Grand Bahama today for all inclusive stays at Viva Wyndham Beach Resort this winter.

