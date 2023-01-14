Sunwing pulls its flights from Sudbury and North Bay

Passengers gearing up for a sunny escape from Sudbury will be experiencing some turbulence.

On Thursday, the Greater Sudbury Airport confirmed Sunwing, the budget vacation airline, will cuts its flights through the airport affective Feb. 1.

The decision comes less than a month after Sunwing resumed operations in Northern Ontario. Like other airlines, the company pulled back services and suspended routes for two years due to COVID-19 related-travel restrictions.

But in October, the company said it would once again operate flight services from airports in both Sudbury and North Bay. The routes would take off once a week from Dec. 14 to Apr. 13, flying travelers from Sudbury to Punta Cana, and from North Bay to Varadero.

According to Jean-Mathieu Chenier, director of terminal and land development at the Sudbury Airport, only four Sunwing flights have departed from Sudbury since the program resumed last month.

While Chenier does not have exact statistics for the number of passengers on those flights, he said that the program "was welcomed by the community. We could see that it was sell served and that people were happy to get away and leave right from Sudbury to their sunny destination."

Unlike other airlines that fly out of the Sudbury Airport, Sunwing's flight to Punta Cana stopped in smaller airports like London International to go through customs. That made travel time quicker compared to other routes that required layovers in the busier Toronto Pearson or Billy Bishop Airports.

"I think that's what was attractive for some people," he said. "Especially for people who don't travel often and are maybe intimidated by larger airports. It was easier for them to use Sunwing."

About 11 pre-scheduled Sunwing flights between Sudbury and Punta Cana will be cancelled as a result of the decision.

Chenier said airport officials in Sudbury are disappointed by the decision, but they expect that the partnership will resume in the future.

"We expect the airline to do right by the passengers," he said. "The demand is definitely there for travel, so we're definitely seeing a leisure travel rebound. It's unfortunate, but they definitely have an interest in coming back and they indicated to us that they wanted to do so."

Sunwing declined a request for an interview, but said it "sincerely apologized" to customers in Sudbury and North Bay for the disruption.

"The difficult decision to cancel winter flights beginning in February was deemed necessary due to operational and business constraints that would prevent us from delivering the standards of service our customers expect when travelling with Sunwing," the company said in an emailed response.

Sunwing said it has offered affected customers the ability to transfer their vacation package to same-day departures from Toronto, as well as a $100 future travel credit. Customers who decide to cancel will receive a full refund.

The compnay added that it hopes to re-establish a full time program out of Sudbury and North Bay during the winter 2023-24 season.

Sunwing was one of many airlines that came under fire last month after thousands of passengers were left stranded on and around Christmas as flights were cancelled and delayed.

The company appeared alongside WestJet and Air Canada before the federal transport committee this week, putting the blame on nation-wide winter storms.

Sunwing was criticized for cancelling all flights out of Saskatechewan in early February, and for leaving hundreds of Canadians stranded in Mexico after cancelling their flights home. It also said that an application to bring 63 temporary foreign pilots on board for the winter was denied in early December, leading to significant staffing issues.

MPs on the committee, however, criticized the company for booking passengers on flights without adequate staff.

Sunwing did not say whether the recent controversy, which garnered at least 7,000 customer complaints, contributed to their decision to pull Northern Ontario services.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mia_rjensen

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star