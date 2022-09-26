Sunwing’s coveted Best of the Best List returns with more destinations, more top-rated resorts and more vacation fun for the 2022-2023 season

Sunwing Vacations Inc.

Sunwing’s Best of the Best List returns

Customers get the best of paradise with more destinations, resorts and vacation inspiration

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed to ensure Canadians have everything they need to plan extraordinary getaways in paradise, Sunwing releases its second annual Best of the Best List, offering more content, more all inclusive package options and more vacation inspiration than ever before. Based on a combination of travel expert recommendations, star ratings and customer feedback, the latest edition features a curated selection of the best vacation experiences with Sunwing, from new tropical destinations to the best resorts for family-friendly and adults only escapes, the most luxurious spas, the top beaches and more.

“With so much choice to consider ahead of the winter travel season, our customers are looking to us as the experts for inspiration and to help narrow down the destinations and top-rated resorts that suit their specific needs,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “Following the success of its inaugural release, our exclusive Best of the Best List features only the best for our customers in more of the destinations we offer, with twice the amount of content and vacation experiences they can easily access from their local airport of choice.”

Sunwing will be unveiling four collections of curated content, featuring 25 categories and more than 100 all inclusive resorts, destinations and local hotspots for unforgettable travel experiences. Some of the categories in the 2022-2023 lineup include:

The Best New Resorts like Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun and Riu Latino, live September 26, 2022

The Best New Destinations including Cayo Largo and Melbourne, Florida’s Space Coast, live October 3, 2022

The Best Water Parks at Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya and Riu Guanacaste, live October 10, 2022

The Best Spa Resorts such as Dreams Natura Resort and Spa by AMR Collection and Paradisus Rio de Oro Resort and Spa, live October 17, 2022

The full list, which will continue to be refreshed weekly over the coming month, can be viewed at www.sunwing.ca/en/best-vacations.

What’s more, Sunwing is helping its customers plan for their upcoming getaways and prepare for the unexpected with even more options to travel with peace of mind. The tour operator has updated its Worry Free insurance offerings with Worry Free Plus*, a new coverage option with more flexibility, so customers can vacation with confidence this winter and beyond.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

