SunView Software Recognized By Gartner as a Notable ITSM Vendor for Midmarket Enterprises

SunView Software named among the nine Notable Vendors in Gartner's 2020 Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools'

TAMPA, Fla. , March 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- SunView Software, a leading provider of IT Service Management solutions, was named in Gartner's 2020 report Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools.' According to the global research and advisory firm's analysis, SunView Software was one of nine Notable Vendors recognized for Midsized Enterprises (MSEs).

The report details the process Gartner used for selecting vendors. Gartner states, "Vendors included in this Magic Quadrant Perspective have customers that are successfully using their products and services. Selections are based on analyst opinion and references that validate IT provider claims; however, this is not an exhaustive list or analysis of vendors in this market…Midsize clients, via survey, inquiry and other activities, have most frequently referenced the vendors listed as Notable Vendors as having ITSM solutions specifically for MSEs."

"With the rise of Digital Transformation, growing organizations in the Midsized Enterprise segment must implement smarter IT Service Management solutions and modern user experiences to be successful," Said Seng Sun , CEO of SunView Software. "Our focus is to provide a simple, yet powerful and feature-rich platform that helps companies to improve self-service, increase operational efficiency, manage compliance, and reduce costs. We're thrilled to be included in this year's Gartner Midmarket Context."

Visit the SunView Software website to read the report.

Source: Gartner, Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools', William Maurer, Rich Doheny, et al., 12 February 2020 .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SunView Software:

SunView Software is a Service Management software company that provides the foundation for digital automation processes in the enterprise. By providing an amazing user experience combined with innovative AI/Machine Learning technologies, SunView is helping organizations to drive employee engagement, increase productivity, and improve customer satisfaction.

SunView Software is a privately held company based in Tampa, Florida .

Learn more at https://www.sunviewsoftware.com

CONTACT: Jaime Spector , (813) 840-4055, jspector@sunviewsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunview-software-recognized-by-gartner-as-a-notable-itsm-vendor-for-midmarket-enterprises-301028433.html

SOURCE Sunview Software, Inc.





