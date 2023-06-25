Sunscreens: 10 of the best

Photograph: Getty Images

This is groundhog day. Because, of course, we’ve been here many times before. It is summer and I am writing about SPF – which feels unimaginative, but its importance needs reiteration. SPF is not a summer product and I wish people would stop touting it as such. Unless you live in complete darkness or live in a windowless house and never venture out, you need sunscreen all year round. Beyond the pain – quite literally – of sunburn, you open the door to pigmentation issues, premature ageing and, more seriously, the potential of skin cancer. Body sunscreen not playing a role in your daily skincare routine all year round – I totally get. Thanks to the usually disappointing British weather – the heatwave is a fluke – if our necks get to see the light of day it’s a miracle. We are covered up so much of the year that to slather your body with sunscreen every day takes serious dedication. For now, however, both face and body suncare is necessary. Think of it simply as an extension of your beauty ritual, one that will keep the quality and health of your skin in good nick. It’s a no-brainer. But I can imagine I will still need to write this at the same time next year.

1. Zelens Daily Defence Sunscreen, SPF 30 £45, zelens.com

2. Hello Sunday The One That’s A Serum Moisturising Serum, SPF 50 £22, hellosundayspf.com

3. Lancaster Sun Perfect Sun Illuminating Cream, SPF 50 £31, spacenk.com

4. Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick, SPF 50+ £30, shiseido.com

5. Dr Barbara Sturm Sun Cream Body, SPF 30 £100, drsturm.com

6. IS Clinical Extreme Protect, SPF 30 £80, isclinical.co.uk

7. Supergoop Mineral Matte Screen, SPF 30 £34, sephora.com

8. Ultra Violette Extreme Screen Hydrating Body + Hand Skinscreen, SPF 50+ £27, ultraviolette.co.uk

9. Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50 £17.99, cultbeauty.co.uk

10. Institut Esthederm Adaptasun Hydra-Protective Sun Water Face, Body, Hair £50, spacenk.com

