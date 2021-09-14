Sunscreen Ingredients: Global Market to 2026

Report Scope: This report will cover the sunscreen ingredient industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, protection types, sunscreen types and applications.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sunscreen ingredient industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the sunscreen ingredient industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for the size of sunscreen ingredient segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and sunscreen ingredient types. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic.



The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The sunscreen ingredient market is further segmented based on its protection type: UVB, UVA I, UVB/UVA I and UVB/UVA I-II.The market is also segmented into applications, including sun care, skin care and hair care.



It is further segmented into organic and inorganic sunscreen ingredient types.



- An up-to-date analysis of current and future global markets for sunscreen ingredients

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of key enabling technologies for sunscreen ingredients, major market dynamics (DROs), regulatory scenario, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

- Evaluation and forecast the sunscreen ingredients market size (product sales in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by protection type, sunscreen ingredients type, application, and region

- Discussion of the sunscreen ingredients industry structure, opportunities and trends estimating current and future demand, technology updates, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, joint ventures, and other corporate strategies

- Insight into growth development strategies of key market players operating within global sunscreen ingredients market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Ashland Inc., BASF, Evonik Industries, L’Oréal SA, and Royal DSM



The global sunscreen ingredient market was valued at REDACTED in 2020 and REDACTED in 2021,with a growth rate of REDACTED from 2020 to 2021. The market will reach REDACTED by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2021 to 2026.



Sunscreen ingredients are used for absorbing or blocking ultraviolet rays of the sun.They are usually used to protect the skin from exposure to UV rays.



Sunscreen ingredients are widely used in the beauty and personal care industry to produce sun care products.This market is primarily driven by the rising concern of consumers regarding the damaged caused by UV rays to the skin.



These harmful rays cause skin cancer, skin burn and skin tanning, which further propel the demand for sunscreens.An increase in the usage of anti-aging products is likely to be another factor driving the global sunscreen ingredient market in the near future.



Climate change and ozone layer depletion are also anticipated to boost the demand for the sunscreen ingredients in the next few years.



The global sunscreen ingredient market is competitive due to the presence of well-diversified international and regional players Sunscreen ingredients are used extensively by the global sun care industry due to changes in climate conditions and awareness among people of harmful skin diseases. Well-established distribution channels for cosmetics that help facilitate the flow of products to end users are present in the global sunscreen ingredient market.



Growth in consumption of skin care products led by climate changes is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the global sunscreen ingredient market between 2021 and 2031.Various companies are introducing several UV-filters based on climate condition and personal skin types.



Companies are providing sunscreen ingredients with a wide price range, which is also driving the global market. Increasing awareness of sun protection and ozone layer depletion, which is the leading cause of skin cancer and diseases, acts as a driving force for the sunscreen ingredient market. Marketing campaigns and advertisements are other factors boosting the demand for sun care products, as well as sunscreen

ingredients. The key factors hindering the growth of the market are the strict government regulations, especially in the U.S. and Europe.



L’Oréal SA, BASF, DSM and Croda International are among the companies that have taken initiatives to promote the use of sunscreen ingredients in the cosmetics industry.



Europe makes up REDACTED of the total sunscreen ingredient market, followed by North America accounting for REDACTED and the Asia-Pacific region with REDACTED. The U.S. and Europe are the main global markets for sunscreen ingredients due to increased consumer awareness, aging baby boomer populations, theavailability of wide variety of easy-to-use products, the growing significance of organic and naturalformulations and aesthetic concerns. Latin America is also showing dynamic growth, primarily driven byBrazil. Brazil’s rapid growth could make the Latin American region a future contender for the top threeglobal position, replacing the Asia-Pacific region. The number one position, however,

will continue to beheld by Europe. Global consumers are increasingly aware of the dangers of sun damage, and they are looking more for products with sun protection properties.

