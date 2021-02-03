Suns to welcome back fans starting Sunday

Updated ·1 min read

The Phoenix Suns will allow a limited number of fans to attend games for the first time this season, starting with a special invitation to healthcare workers on Sunday.

The Suns will allow 1,500 ticketed fans starting Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, not including suites that can be filled to 25 percent capacity.

The Suns are offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers and their families for Sunday's contest against the Boston Celtics.

"As the true MVPs of our community, we want to honor and thank our healthcare heroes for all they have done during these challenging times," Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley said in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome fans back to Phoenix Suns Arena. Our staff has worked tirelessly with the NBA and health officials to ensure proper protocols are in place to keep everyone safe."

This limited accommodation is in accordance with guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control, the NBA and Arizona Department of Health Services, the team said.

Before attending, however, fans must fill out and submit a Fan Promise, an online standardized health questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure.

(Field Level Media)

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • The Oilers have some cleaning up to do

    The Edmonton Oilers need to get out the brooms and start stringing some wins together.

  • Report: NBA to enforce face mask rules during games, will penalize players and staff

    The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

  • Hawks launch 'Courtside Karen' investigation as video reportedly shows LeBron calling husband 'Ol' steroid ass'

    LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."

  • Tua Tagovailoa says he's 'not too sure' he'll be with Dolphins next year amid Deshaun Watson rumors

    Tua Tagovailoa could be a strong trade piece if the Dolphins go after Deshaun Watson.

  • Report: NBA working toward agreement on March 7 All-Star Game, skills competition

    The 2021 NBA All-Star Game may happen after all.

  • Yuta Watanabe has big fans in Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.

  • Name Change: Rogers Cup tennis tournament renamed National Bank Open

    Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • EA Sports bringing back college football video game as early as 2022

    The popular college football video game series is coming back. But not for the 2021 season.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers for Week 4: David Pastrnak returns with a bang

    Let's check in on the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 4 of the NHL season.

  • With 'weird' Super Bowl week underway, ticket prices aren't going to the moon as brokers initially expected

    As of early Monday, the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes pairing hadn’t resulted in the ticket rush that many brokers hoped would hold through the dead week

  • Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

    NEWCASTLE, England — Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill on Tuesday in the Premier League. Palace's second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation zone, while Newcastle has lost six of its last seven league games. Jonjo Shelvey scored early, but Newcastle was made to pay for its defensive frailty twice within four minutes. Riedewald smashed home an equalizer from 25 metres in the 21st after being allowed to run onto a half-clearance, and Cahill lost his marker to meet a free kick with a powerful header to become Palace's oldest Premier League scorer — at 35 years and 45 days. Palace’s star forward, Wilfried Zaha, left the field in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury. The loss leaves Newcastle in 16th place, eight points above the drop zone. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • MATCHDAY: Manchester City takes winning streak to Burnley

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday: ENGLAND Manchester City takes its club-record 12-game winning streak to Burnley. The Premier League leader is level on points with Manchester United but has a superior goal difference plus two games in hand. Burnley's 13 goals are the fewest in the league, while City's defence has been virtually impenetrable in manager Pep Guardiola fifth season in charge. Liverpool, four points off the lead in third place, will look for its third consecutive win when it hosts Brighton. Leicester is a point behind the defending champions and visits Fulham. Leeds hosts Everton and West Ham is at Aston Villa. SPAIN Still reeling from the embarrassing leak of Lionel Messi's contract, Barcelona visits Granada to try to return to the Copa del Rey semifinals. The Catalan club made it to the last four nine straight seasons before losing to Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals last year. Barcelona is enjoying a good run despite its off-the-field struggles, having won four consecutive matches in all competitions. Granada was a semifinalist last season, also being eliminated by Athletic. In the other quarterfinal, Levante hosts Villarreal. The quarterfinals are being decided in one-game series. ITALY Defending champion Napoli hosts Atalanta in the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal. Atalanta will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s league defeat at home to Lazio, after beating the same opponent in the Italian Cup quarterfinals last week. Napoli beat Parma at the weekend to move above Atalanta into fifth place in the league. Juventus won 2-1 at Inter Milan in the other semifinal on Tuesday, with the return legs scheduled for next week. The final is on May 19. GERMANY Leipzig needs to get past second-tier Bochum to claim a spot in the quarterfinals of the German Cup. Leipzig is one of the clubs sensing a chance to win a domestic trophy after Bayern Munich was eliminated from the cup in the second round. Borussia Mönchengladbach is unbeaten in seven games across all competitions as it visits Stuttgart, while Champions League-chasing Wolfsburg hosts struggling Schalke, which must adapt its defence after loaning Ozan Kabak to Liverpool on the last day of the transfer window Monday. Replacement Shkodran Mustafi is unable to play because of quarantine rules after arriving from Britain on loan from Arsenal. FRANCE While defending champion Paris Saint-Germain has already lost five league games this season, Lille and Lyon have taken advantage to create the closest title race in many years. PSG's shock loss at lowly Lorient on Sunday dropped it down to third place behind Lyon and leader Lille. PSG should bounce back with a home win against last-place Nimes, while Lyon travels to play next-to-last Dijon and Lille has a tricky assignment at mid-table Bordeaux. Fourth-place Monaco, meanwhile, is creeping up behind PSG after winning five straight league games and taking 19 points from the last 21. Kevin Volland is in fine form with 11 goals so far, and the German forward will look to add to his total as Monaco hosts nearby rival Nice in the French Riviera derby. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Simmons, Mills, Ingles in Australian Olympic basketball team

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Ben Simmons says he hopes to play for Australia's Olympic basketball team at the Tokyo Games after being included in a 24-man squad on Wednesday by coach Brian Goorjian. The Melbourne-born NBA All-Star and his Philadelphia 76ers’ teammate Matisse Thybulle, a dual Australian-U.S, citizen who spent seven years in Australia as a child, were the notable additions to a squad which features 12 players with NBA experience. The Olympics, if they go ahead, are scheduled to begin on July 23, immediately after the NBA Finals. “It would be an amazing honour to play for my country,” said Simmons, who was a late withdrawal from the Australian 2019 World Cup team. “I know things are uncertain right now but I’ve been in touch with coach Goorjian and we’re hopeful I can join the Boomers.” NBA stalwarts Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz and Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs are slated to play in their fourth Olympics while Toronto Raptors centre Aron Baynes is also in the squad. Matthew Dellavedova, Ryan Broekhoff, Chris Goulding and Brock Motum were also part of the Boomers’ Olympic campaign in 2016, while top NBA draft prospect Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers) has been included as one of eight Australia-based National Basketball League players. “It is a well-balanced squad selected by position with a nice blend of experience coupled with a lot of new and exciting players coming through,” Goorjian said. “These are our top 24 available players and included is significant representation from the NBL, showing the strength of our local league where the standard of competition is recognized worldwide. ___ Australian Olympic squad: Deng Adel, Aron Baynes, Ryan Broekhoff, Xavier Cooks, Mitch Creek, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Giddey, Chris Goulding, Josh Green, Isaac Humphries, Joe Ingles, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Mitch McCarron, Will McDowell-White, Will Magnay, Thon Maker, Patty Mills, Brock Motum, Mitch Norton, Duop Reath, Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • 'Courtside Karen' apologizes, won't be banned after Hawks investigate heckling incident with LeBron James

    "To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement."

  • Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, with history of heart issues, was 'a little scared' during COVID-19 bout

    Fred Hoiberg, who had two open heart surgeries, said he was concerned and had chest pains during his fight against the coronavirus.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick on mentoring Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

    Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke with Matt Harmon about their last interview, whats the future for Ryan and more. In honor of Super Bowl 55, Main Event will be hosting a Super Bowling Sunday deal, where fans can go in all day at their centers nationwide and play an hour of bowling for only $5.55 per person.

  • Bruce Arians put together the most diverse coaching staff in the NFL and now it's led the Bucs to the Super Bowl

    Outsiders may think Arians wanted the praise or was doing some kind of stunt, but that couldn’t be further from reality.

  • Upon review, Raptors' Kyle Lowry assessed flagrant foul from Sunday's Orlando game

    ORLANDO, Fla. — A league review has resulted in a flagrant foul assessment against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry from Sunday's 115-102 win over Orlando. Lowry, boxing out under the basket, appeared to swing his hip into Aaron Gordon's leg as they awaited a rebound at 7:40 of the second quarter in Tampa, Fla. There was no foul assessed on the play Orlando coach Steve Clifford, while calling Lowry a "terrific player," said there was no place in basketball for such a play. "You can end a guy's career. You can end his season," he said after Sunday's game. Soon after, when the ball came back to the Orlando end, Gordon stepped up and caught Lowry with his shoulder, knocking him to the ground. Gordon, who left in the third quarter with an ankle injury expected to sideline him for several weeks, was assessed a flagrant 1 — the same penalty Lowry got Tuesday. A flagrant foul penalty 1 is ruled as unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent. Toronto coach Nick Nurse played down the Lowry incident before Tuesday's rematch in Orlando. "He's asked to box out bigger guys a lot," Nurse said when asked about the play. "It didn't look to be excessive to me, but it's not easy for a smaller guy, six foot one or whatever, to block out a 6-8 or 6-10 guy with considerably more weight and size. So I think he goes down there and tries to do the best he can. He's just trying to make a good solid tough play on that. That's about it." The two players have history. Gordon was injured last August in the bubble when, after soaring towards the basket, he was taken down hard by a Lowry clothesline. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win

    MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United beat nine-man Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday to tie the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match. It came 15 months after Southampton lost by the same score line at home to Leicester, for the heaviest-ever home defeat. Southampton had 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz sent off after 82 seconds and was trailing 6-0 when Jan Bednarek also received a red card for a foul on Anthony Martial in the penalty area in the 86th. United scored three more late goals and matched its biggest-ever win in the Premier League, having also beaten Ipswich 9-0 in 1995. “What can I say? It is horrible," Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said. "But we stood up after the first 9-0 and we have to do that again. "I said at the time we do not need it again, but when we have it again you have to take it.” Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Craig Forest was in goal for Ipswich Town when it was thrashed 9-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 4, 1995. Forrest reacted to Tuesday's thrashing by tweeting "9-0! That's a familiar score." "My only advice for (Southampton goalkeeper) Alex McCarthy is in 25 years you'll laugh about it ... Kind of." The Premier League saw another 9-0 thumping on Oct. 25, 2019, when Leicester blanked Southampton. United moved level on points with first-place Manchester City, behind only on goal difference. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani added to the own-goal by Bednarek as United went into halftime 4-0 ahead. Martial replaced Cavani for the second half and scored twice, with Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James also netting. “It’s easy to take your foot off the gas but we didn’t want to do that,” Rashford said. "We went out in the second half the same as the first. "The first half set the tone for us but it’s about keeping a positive attitude and keep scoring goals.” United's goal difference is now +19, only five less than City's. One more goal would have tied United's club record, a 10-0 victory over Anderlecht in the European Cup in 1956. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press