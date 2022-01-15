Suns vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) play against the Indiana Pacers (27-27) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Phoenix Suns 0, Indiana Pacers 0 (7:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

After @the_raptor got sent to the corner after trying to distract Suns guard at the FT line earlier this week, Pacers had a blowup dinosaur just off the court looking at Devin Booker during warmups.

Then played “Welcome to Jurassic Park” during Suns player introductions. pic.twitter.com/svPBJquGWv – 7:09 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers sign Lance Stephenson to third 10-day contract indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 7:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns pregame intros. pic.twitter.com/oADHzAMVOV – 7:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Three more #Suns noticeables:

1. Devin Booker pulling up from deep with Mikal Bridges defending. (early in clip lower end).

2. Deandre Ayton handles.

3. Cameron Payne hitting one from Gary I believe. pic.twitter.com/eLgim7QYA1 – 7:07 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Hilarious. “Pushin 🅿️” plays during Pacers warmups… pic.twitter.com/EjGHUQ1sMa – 6:58 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the curtains are open tonight 😍

drop 🔵🟡 to let us know you’re locked in for #PacersGameNight! pic.twitter.com/bAMjgrEMcx – 6:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got peak at Cam Johnson doing a workout pregame.

Pretty intense as he was putting pressure on sprained ankle.

Out tonight at #Pacers . #Suns plan to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon at #Pistons.

Like to think he’ll be back at some point during this 5-game road trip. – 6:55 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

NEW: The last month has been tough for Chris Duarte and his family. Late nights due to a tough pregnancy, then he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a year.

But he was grateful to be there with his wife and to welcome Baby Sofi.

fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/duarte-grate… – 6:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns in the building to face #Pacers.

Three noticeables:

1. Mikal Bridges dancing at midcourt. (Will zoom in on him).

2. Devin Booker wearing mask.

3. Torrey Craig giving Chris Paul hug at midcourt near sideline. pic.twitter.com/dxWXC8ejP5 – 6:52 PM

Story continues

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters

— Keifer Sykes

— Justin Holiday

— Caris LeVert

— Myles Turner

— Domantas Sabonis – 6:49 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Keifer Sykes moves back into the starting 5 with Malcolm Brogdon out. It’s his first start alongside Caris LeVert. Holiday, Sabonis, and Turner flank the two guards. – 6:46 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Arrived.

📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/MdojPefu3t – 6:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first five tonight 💪

2⃣8⃣ – @Keifer Sykes

2⃣2⃣ – @Caris LeVert

8⃣ – @Justin Holiday

3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner

1⃣1⃣ – @Dsabonis11

@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/sNDEFHvjPT – 6:44 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

First on the court in Indy!

#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/k5yYj9wdf6 – 6:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

I see you @Reggie Miller .

Greatest #Pacers ever right? pic.twitter.com/yq3seZffM7 – 6:29 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Jeremy Lamb is a late scratch due to a sore left knee. #Pacers – 6:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/66SlI679dO – 6:23 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Skills and drills with Keifer Sykes and Caris LeVert. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/UAVY0gkWme – 6:21 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

On the way. pic.twitter.com/HPB7O8jMcL – 6:19 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Jeremy Lamb is a late scratch for the Pacers tonight with a sore knee. Duane Washington and Keifer Sykes will be needed in the rotation again. – 6:11 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jeremy Lamb was on the court for his pre-game warmup slot, but has now been ruled out tonight. Sore left knee. – 6:10 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix:

Torrey Craig – Available (sore left quad)

Jeremy Lamb – Out (sore left knee)

Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)

T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/89XPt5hoNq – 6:08 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/gOtB2HC5XM – 6:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Rebounding.

Been topic of discussion for #Suns after giving up 22 offensive boards in Tuesday’s win over Toronto.

The Raptors won rebounding battle, 47-39. Suns were outrebounded, 49-35, in Saturday’s loss to Heat.

Face #Pacers , who are 11th in offensive rebounding, tonight. pic.twitter.com/X1saOGqQWL – 5:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Here’s what Monty Williams had to say about Torrey Craig’s impact on the Suns last year and how they tried to sign him last summer: pic.twitter.com/509Vrqub3e – 5:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We threw him right in the fire.”

Monty Williams on #Pacers wing Torrey Craig, who played key role in #Suns reaching #NBAFinals last season. pic.twitter.com/4iZnKPrtiK – 5:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They’re really lethal there.” #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on #Suns 3-point shooting.

Phoenix 5th in #NBA in 3-point percentage but will be without Cam Johnson (ankle) tonight.

Johnson leads team in 3-point percentage at 43.8%. (7th in league)

2nd game out with ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/tXchMsBvPs – 5:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said rebounding has been a point of emphasis today and since the Toronto game. Called it a high level of importance against the Pacers with Sabonis and Turner. – 5:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Cam Johnson is out for the Suns, per Monty Williams. Ish Wainright is available. – 5:29 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Lance Stephenson is now on a standard 10-Day with Indiana. Interesting situation…

Because IND has everyone out of H&S they could have kept Stephenson through 1/21 but he would had to be inactive.

So, they terminate the hardship 10-Day, sign a regular 10-Day and Lance can play. – 5:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Torrey Craig (left quad) is IN tonight. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT. #Pacers – 5:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Torrey Craig (sore left quad) is available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.

Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 5:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Torrey Craig is available tonight for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon is OUT. – 5:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Malcolm Brogdon for the Pacers against the Suns, per Rick Carlisle. Brogdon was listed as questionable. – 5:25 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬

🔘 Hawks (3:45)

🔘 Knicks (21:59)

🔘 Grizz (32:59)

🔘 Suns (47:26)

🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)

🔘 D🤺 (55:35)

🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)

🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR

SUBSCRIBE

https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will not play tonight vs Suns. Torrey Craig (groin) is available. – 5:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers announce that they have signed Lance Stephenson to a standard 10-day contract. His hardship deal ended with players out of health and safety protocols.

He now counts against the cap. Players can sign 2 standard 10-day deals in one season with the same team. – 5:24 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

A trailblazer who continues to forge a path for others.

Congrats, @AnnMeyers! 👏 pic.twitter.com/R7UfBGFfwi – 5:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day contract today. Since the Pacers no longer have any players in protocols, the hardship exception is no longer an option.

And so he now counts against the salary cap. – 5:22 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to a regular 10-day deal. He signed his second 10-day hardship deal Tuesday. – 5:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Roster Update: We have signed Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.

Learn more » https://t.co/X7FdjdTlho pic.twitter.com/PTRQ1K9zDV – 5:21 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Curtain open as T.J. Warren works out after the team’s walkthrough. Pacers host the Suns, his former team. pic.twitter.com/P5e4tzgFML – 5:11 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

friday’s fits 🟢 pic.twitter.com/lY4T0dhWhw – 4:49 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“Dr. King has helped me as a father and a leader because of his example of patience.”

Learning from MLK, Coach Monty Williams has developed an environment that produces leaders, not followers.

Learn more: https://t.co/t2TmXWwAOZ pic.twitter.com/egqYt7Kvzs – 4:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #Pacers injury report:

Cam Johnson (ankle), Ish Wainright (reconditioning) questionable. Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) Dario Saric (knee) out.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Torrey Craig (quad) questionable. T.J. McConnell (wrist), T.J. Warren (navicular) out. – 4:41 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full audio of author @mikesielski on his remarkable new book, “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality.” https://t.co/PXaKaUQj7F pic.twitter.com/Izo7lJFKW8 – 4:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Bet $1 and get $125 in free bets regardless of the outcome when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code PACERSBET.

» https://t.co/cqH7nq9hMZ pic.twitter.com/UUxDODWJDW – 3:41 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“ALL IN FOR THE WIN”

As we tip off against the Pacers tonight, take a look back at @Channing Frye‘s game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime against Indiana!

@SweetJames | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/R3yK7TQ8m2 – 3:33 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Imagine you work your WHOLE LIFE for something, you accomplish it and then a bunch of strangers — who couldn’t hold a candle to what you do — slam you for it.

That’s exactly what happened to Ahmad Caver.

“Everybody don’t get that opportunity.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:52 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

“Having a girl now, it’s different. You be a little bit more careful with a girl. My boy, I jus throw him and he’ll be fine. But it is amazing, man. I thank God it went well.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:44 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

“It was frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp. I have a lot of people that care about me, a lot of people that care about winning, a lot of people that care about this team, so that’s pretty much all that was.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:39 PM

Chris Paul @CP3

Jim Caldwell needs to be a head coach very soon!! #NFL – 2:33 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

NEW COLUMN: Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in 30 days and the stadium is already making plans to host it again, perhaps as early as 2027, as the NFL looks to have a regular rotation of L.A., Miami, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa and Phoenix. arashmarkazi.substack.com/p/the-morning-… – 2:33 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

ICYMI

The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.

Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.

Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap

https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet: #NBA expects ’90 to 95 percent’ of players to have had COVID-19 by All-Star break #Suns

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:03 PM