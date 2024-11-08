Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Suns vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $32,320,122 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $36,070,274 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: KFAA

Away TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

