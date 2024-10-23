Suns vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Phoenix Suns play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome
The Phoenix Suns have not won any games while the Los Angeles Clippers have not won any games
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal
Away TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
