Suns star Deandre Ayton throws shade on head coach Monty Williams I The Rush

The Phoenix Suns 2022-2023 season is already off to a rocky start as center Deandre Ayton told reporters he hasn’t spoken with head coach Monty Williams since last season’s Game 7 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks

A different storm is brewing in the NFL as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are relocating from Central Florida to Miami in anticipation of Hurricane Ian

The Rush wonders if Tampa will be good houseguests as they take over the Dolphins’ facilities, or… if they’ll run amok while their Florida foe is on the road in Cincinnati!