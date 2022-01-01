Suns to sign Bismack Biyombo
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo feels like a pretty solid pickup at this stage of the game, I gotta say – 9:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season. – 9:43 PM
More on this storyline
Well, as this newspaper has learned, one of the names that appear on the table of the sports management of Baskonia is Bismack Biyombo , a center currently without a team but with a lustrous past after having played the last ten seasons in the NBA distributed in three different franchises (two spells with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic). -via noticiasdealava.eus / November 14, 2021