Suns score game's 1st 15 points, cruise past Timberwolves 97-87

PHOENIX (AP) — Grayson Allen scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 22 and the Phoenix Suns raced to a 15-0 lead in a 97-87 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Bradley Beal had 14 points for the Suns, who have won four straight home games. Devin Booker, coming off games with 52 and 40 points, finished with 13 points and 13 assists. His only 3-pointer of the night gave the Suns a 94-72 lead with 4:02 remaining.

Jusuf Nurkic, who was a game-time decision with a left calf injury, played 26 minutes and had 11 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Suns led 32-20 after the first quarter, 57-41 at halftime and were never in danger after that, with Minnesota scoring the final 13 points of the game to make the final score closer. Phoenix (46-31) held on to the No. 6 position in the Western Conference. Minnesota (53-24) is tied with Denver for the best record in the West.

Anthony Edwards struggled from the field, making just 6 of 19 shots and finishing with 17 points. Nickell Alexander-Walker was the only other Timberwolves player in double figures with 13 points. Naz Reid had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Neither team was especially efficient — Minnesota had 19 turnovers and Phoenix had 18. The Suns scored 24 points off the Timberwolves' mistakes.

The Suns won the teams’ previous meeting, 133-115 Nov. 15 in Phoenix — the most points the Timberwolves have allowed in a game this season.

Minnesota is still without Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear), who the Timberwolves hope will be back before the end of the regular season. He last played March 4.

Each team has five games remaining after tonight. The teams finish the season against each other April 14 in Minneapolis.

