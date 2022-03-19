Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

  • Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 129-102. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

    Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 129-102. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) drives past Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 129-102. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

    Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) drives past Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. Phoenix won 129-102. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, top, drives on Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

    Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, top, drives on Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

    Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) reacts after scoring, next to Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

    Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) reacts after scoring, next to Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

    Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA

    Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker scored 28 points and the Phoenix Suns moved closer to wrapping up the NBA's best regular-season record, routing the Chicago Bulls 129-102 on Friday night.

At a franchise-best 57-14 through 71 games, the Suns moved nine-games ahead of second-place Memphis with 11 games left. Memphis lost at Atlanta earlier Friday.

Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Payne scored 15 points, Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet had 14 each, JaVale McGee 12 and Mikael Bridges 11.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points for Chicago, fifth in the Eastern Conference at 41-29. Nikola Vucevic added 16 points. Coby White had 14, Zach LaVine 12 and Tristan Thompson 11.

The Suns are 9-4 without point guard Chris Paul. He's out with a fractured right thumb. Starting forward and Cam Johnson and sixth-man Jae Crowder also missed the game.

Craig started his second game in place of Crowder, and the forward came through with another strong performance. On Wednesday night at Houston, Craig scored 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and had 14 rebounds.

The Bulls lost their third in a row to fall to 2-6 in March. All the losses in the streak have been on the road, where Chicago is 16-19. After a home game, the Bulls play five straight on the road.

The Suns (48.5%) and Bulls (48.2%) entered Friday as the top field-goal percentage teams in the NBA. The Suns bettered their season average, making 56% while the Bulls struggled and made just 41%.

Phoenix led by 14 points in the second quarter. It was 61-48 at the half, with Booker scoring 20 points. Suns were 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, with Booker making seven. Vucevic had 10 points to lead the Bulls in the half. DeRozan and White had nine apiece.

IRISH PRIDE

Suns coach Monty Williams was busy preparing for his team's game, but he was able to keep track of Notre Dame's upset victory over Alabama in the NCAA tournament earlier Friday.

''I saw a little before I left, and then I got a text telling me that they won,'' the former Irish forward said before the game. Williams played at Notre Dame from 1989-94. ''Coach (Mike) Brey has just changed our program. I hope he's there for another 20 years.''

''It's a big win for us because it's hard to get those elite players to come to Notre Dame, because of other stuff. For him to do it in a year where this is not one of the years they've been really really good is great.''

INJURY UPDATE

Bulls: PF Patrick Williams could return to the Bulls next week, coach Billy Donovan said. Williams has missed 65 games with a wrist injury that required surgery.

''He has progressed well, with no setbacks. He's cleared to play,'' Donovan said before Friday's game. ''His conditioning is fine. The timing is off a little bit.

''We're just trying to give him more practice days, after not having contact for five months.''

Williams might play Sunday for the Bulls' Windy City G-League. Other possibilities would be Monday in Toronto or more likely Tuesday in Milwaukee if he plays in the G-League game.

Donovan also said the status of G Lonzo Ball (right knee) has not changed. Ball, out since Jan. 28, is in the middle of the original prognosis of six to eight weeks, but has not been able to resume activities. Donovan said there is a chance he will not return before the regular season ends in three weeks.

Suns: Crowder (left groin soreness) is being brought along slowly. He also missed sat out Wednesday night at Houston. Johnson (right quad) has missed eight games.

NEXT

Bulls: Host Toronto on Monday night.

Suns: At Sacramento on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

