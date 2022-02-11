Suns release Abdel Nader, Justin Jackson

Gerald Bourguet: The Suns officially announce they’ve waived Abdel Nader as part of the Aaron Holiday trade and released Justin Jackson as well

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Phoenix Suns have waived Abdel Nader and terminated the 10-Day contract for Justin Jackson.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Talked with league sources about Abdel Nader. Was told they weren’t sure his status with #Suns.

With the reported trades, #Suns have 16 players, one more than 15-man roster. Ish Wainright is two-way, Justin Jackson 10-day. – 4:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns vs. #Bucks injury report:

Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (ankle), Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) OUT – 6:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No new additions or changes to the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Cam Payne, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet are all out. – 6:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

No updates on #Suns injury report going into tonight’s game at Philadelphia.

Same five are out: Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (wrist), who didn’t make the trip, Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky III (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee). – 2:35 PM

