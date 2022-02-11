Suns release Abdel Nader, Justin Jackson

Gerald Bourguet: The Suns officially announce they’ve waived Abdel Nader as part of the Aaron Holiday trade and released Justin Jackson as well
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Phoenix Suns have waived Abdel Nader and terminated the 10-Day contract for Justin Jackson.
These transactions were done to create roster spaces for the Suns deadline acquisitions. – 8:36 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns announce as part of their moves today that they have waived Abdel Nader – 8:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns officially announce they’ve waived Abdel Nader as part of the Aaron Holiday trade and released Justin Jackson as well – 8:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Talked with league sources about Abdel Nader. Was told they weren’t sure his status with #Suns.
With the reported trades, #Suns have 16 players, one more than 15-man roster. Ish Wainright is two-way, Justin Jackson 10-day. – 4:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns vs. #Bucks injury report:
Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (ankle), Frank Kaminsky (knee) Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) OUT – 6:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No new additions or changes to the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Cam Payne, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet are all out. – 6:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No updates on #Suns injury report going into tonight’s game at Philadelphia.
Same five are out: Cameron Payne (wrist), Landry Shamet (wrist), who didn’t make the trip, Dario Saric (knee), Frank Kaminsky III (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee). – 2:35 PM

