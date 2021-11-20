Suns rally in 4th, beat Mavs 112-104 for 11th straight win

  • Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    1/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) drives past Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    2/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) drives past Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    3/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina drives on Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    4/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina drives on Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) drives between Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, left, and guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    5/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) drives between Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, left, and guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (11), guard Cameron Payne (15) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    6/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (11), guard Cameron Payne (15) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) as center Deandre Ayton (22) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    7/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) as center Deandre Ayton (22) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • NBA official Kevin Butler, left, talks to Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd during the first half of the Mavericks' NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    8/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    NBA official Kevin Butler, left, talks to Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd during the first half of the Mavericks' NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    9/9

    Mavericks Suns Basketball

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) drives past Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina drives on Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) drives between Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, left, and guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (11), guard Cameron Payne (15) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) as center Deandre Ayton (22) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
NBA official Kevin Butler, left, talks to Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd during the first half of the Mavericks' NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID BRANDT
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul has piled up plenty of points and assists during his 17 seasons in the NBA.

He hasn't been a part of too many 11-game winning streaks, though. After the Phoenix Suns polished off the Dallas Mavericks for a 112-104 victory on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd, he knew these three weeks were something special.

“Guys don’t take this for granted,” Paul said. ”The locker room is great. Sometimes you can win games and it feels like you lost in the locker room. But the locker room's great and the spirit is right."

Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 19 points and Paul added 18 points and 14 assists. The winning streak is the Suns' longest since the 2006-07 season — and the latest victory followed a familiar pattern. Phoenix was just so-so for the first three quarters before playing its best basketball in the final 12 minutes.

“We were able to sustain for just a little bit longer than them,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It allowed for us to have an outburst in that fourth quarter.”

After the Mavericks took an 84-79 lead into the fourth quarter, the Suns used a 10-2 run to push ahead 89-86 with 8:55 left. Phoenix kept rolling from there: Landry Shamet hit Jae Crowder for a fast-break 3-pointer for a 94-86 advantage and Booker hit a corner 3 for a 103-90 lead with 4:12 left.

“The whole fourth quarter was a lot of fun,” Booker said.

Phoenix struggled at times with turnovers but made up for it with 14-for-29 shooting from 3-point range. Bridges was 7 of 7 from the field, going 3 of 3 on 3s.

Dallas has lost eight straight to the Suns. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavs with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 18 points.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd said his team simply didn't make enough shots to win against one of the NBA's best teams.

"If we are going to rely on shooting the 3 we've got to make them," Kidd said. “We had a lot of open looks that didn’t go down. We have to get better at that. For them, they had a lot of open looks that went down.

"You can’t beat good teams when you play like that.”

The teams played each other for the second time in three nights. The Suns won 105-98 on Wednesday night. Once again, the Mavericks put up a good fight without injured star guard Luka Doncic but were overpowered by the Suns in the fourth quarter.

“Both ends we didn’t play our best basketball, starting with our offense,” Porzingis said.

Phoenix took a 55-51 halftime lead. Bridges led all scorers with 17 points and made all six shots. Paul added 10 points and four assists. Porzingis led the Mavs with 12 points before the break.

DONCIC UPDATE

Doncic (left knee and ankle sprains) missed his second straight game but has practiced some with the team during the road trip — including during pregame warmups Friday. Kidd said he's hopeful that the star guard can play Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: F/C Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) missed a second straight game. Doncic is averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. ... C Willie Cauley-Stein hit his sixth career 3-pointer during the third quarter, which got a big cheer from the Dallas bench. Cauley-Stein is now 6 of 32 beyond the arc in his seven-year career.

Suns: F/C Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) missed his second straight game. ... JaVale McGee had 14 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting. Cam Johnson added 13 points and made three 3-pointers. ... F Ish Wainwright made his career debut, playing in the last minute of the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Suns: Host Denver on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories