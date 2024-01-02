Suns play the Clippers on 4-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (20-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (18-15, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to keep its four-game win streak going when the Suns take on Los Angeles.

The Suns have gone 3-5 against division opponents. Phoenix is 8-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers are 4-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles scores 116.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Suns average 115.2 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 111.9 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jusuf Nurkic is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 122.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Kevin Durant: out (hamstring), Damion Lee: out (knee).

Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

