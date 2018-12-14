Suns owner says team is not leaving Phoenix, but he still needs that taxpayer money

The Suns owner would really like it if the team stayed at Talking Stick Resort Arena. He would also really like $230 million. (Getty Images)

When news broke that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reportedly told Phoenix city officials he would move the team if they didn’t approve its $230 million renovation plan for Talking Stick Resort Arena, some fans were predictably unhappy.

Well, fear no longer Suns fans, Sarver is here to tell you that he is absolutely committed to keeping the team in Phoenix. He would also like you to know that the city of Phoenix really needs to give him the money to renovate his arena.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Suns owner claims team isn’t leaving Phoenix

A message from Managing Partner, Robert Sarver: pic.twitter.com/f2YLC0woYG — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 13, 2018





In case you didn’t catch that, here’s a full transcript of Sarver’s message:

Hello Suns fans, I hope you take a minute to listen to an important message that I want to share with you. First and foremost, the Phoenix Suns are not leaving Phoenix. I am 100 percent committed, and have been for the last four years, to find a solution to keep them in downtown Phoenix where they belong. I am a strong proponent, as evidenced by the term sheet I signed last week, that we should renovate the Talking Stick Resort Arena and once again restore it to a world-class facility. In addition, it is important for the Phoenix Suns to build a first-class practice facility, so the players of the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury can continue to develop. I am 100 percent all-in in keeping this team right here where we stand and I want to make sure that message comes across crystal-clear to every one of you.

Story continues

So Sarver really, “100 percent” wants the Suns to stay in Phoenix. But he also needs his $230 million deal passed to help the team. He doesn’t say what he’ll do if that doesn’t happen.

As ESPN’s Rachel Nichols points out, that’s a bold measure to attempt when you’re dealing with a local government that was once so low on funds it had to sell off its state capitol building.

There’s a pretty easy way to take the cynical approach to this. Sarver is saying he is 100 percent committed to keeping the team in Phoenix, which carries the implicit message that if the Suns leave, it must be due to the city of Phoenix not being 100 percent committed to keeping the team as well. And, conveniently, there’s an upcoming vote on the plan in which the city can show its “commitment” by approving Sarver’s plan.

Sarver isn’t the first professional sports team owner to lobby the public into pressuring local government to help a team out, and he won’t be the last.

Phoenix resident courteously disagrees with Suns owner

For a dissenting opinion to Sarver’s message, we take you live to the Phoenix City Council where local resident and reported council fixture Greta Rogers is just a bit skeptical of the Suns’ proposal.

My new hero Greta Rogers dunked all over Robert Sarver 😳 pic.twitter.com/MbpEyIBO8V — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) December 13, 2018





Sarver “is so tight he squeaks when he walks. And you have been negotiating with this kind of person? Shame on each and all of you,” Rogers said. “We are not in the business of paying taxes to support private enterprise and especially not an entertainment enterprise. They can support themselves or fail on their own lack of diligence.”

Rogers and Sarver can probably just agree to disagree.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-MLB star makes absurd offer to President Trump

• Heisman winner KylerMurray has tough choice to make

• College hoops player sued over sex tapes

• Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya: ‘He’s a liar and a phony’

