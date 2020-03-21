Sun's Out Buns Out! Bad Bunny Sunbathes in the Nude as He Practices Social Distancing

Bad Bunny is spending his time at home soaking up the sun.

On Friday, the Puerto Rican trap artist, 26, shared several steamy photos of himself sunbathing in the nude on Instagram during what he said was his sixth day of social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In one shot, Bad Bunny (né Benito Martínez Ocasio) can be seen stretching out on grass, wearing only a gold chain and heart-shaped sunglasses, while another shows him lounging on his side with only a towel covering his lower body.

The reggaetonero poses completely naked in a third picture as he lays on his stomach, staring off into the distance.

“*DIA 6 DE CUARENTENA* se puede tomar SOL desde CASA 🏠☀️que hacen ustedes hoy???” he captioned the photos, which translates to “* DAY 6 OF QUARANTINE * you can grab some SUN from your HOME 🏠☀️ what are you doing today???”

bad bunny/instagram Bad Bunny

bad bunny/instagram Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has been documenting his social distancing throughout this week, sharing with fans how he’s been spending his time at home.

On Thursday, he shared a video montage of himself undertaking a variety of activities, including dancing, playing the ukulele, filing his nails and eating an apple. The clip also shows the musician cleaning a table with disinfectant wipes before playing a game of Jenga.

bad bunny/instagram Bad Bunny

“DÍA 5 DE CUARENTENA 😷🦠🥴,” he wrote alongside the clip, which translates to “DAY 5 OF QUARANTINE.”

Bad Bunny also urged fans to follow hygiene protocol and remain at home in an Instagram post written in Spanish on Tuesday.

“The whole world must go inside because coronavirus is here. Wash your hands, bathe yourself well with a lot of soap and warm water. Don’t greet others not even the other that birthed you! Ahh and don’t leave your homes for any reason!! Much less if it’s to buy ass paper. Ok? Ok!!!” Bad Bunny’s post, which has been translated to English, read.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the best ways that people can protect themselves against the coronavirus is to wash their hands often and with the right technique.

To successfully wash hands, the CDC recommends that people wet their hands with clean, running water — warm or cold — and soap their hands thoroughly. The agency encourages people to lather between the fingers, as well as under the nails and on the backs of hands for a deep clean.

As for toilet paper, the household item has been in high demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak — so much so that stores like Walmart and Target have limited the amount customers can buy during the health crisis.

As testing becomes more readily available, there have been at least 15,650 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 202 deaths in the United States as of Friday morning. Worldwide, there are now 266,082 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11,153 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.