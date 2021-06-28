Suns aim to close out Clippers, reach first Finals since 1993

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Phoenix Suns can punch a ticket to their first NBA Finals since 1993 when they look to close out the visiting Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

The Suns advanced to the doorstep of franchise history by taking a 3-1 lead with an 84-80 win in Los Angeles on Saturday in a series that has taken a defensive turn after a free-wheeling, 120-114 Phoenix win in the opener last Sunday.

While much attention has been on veteran guard Chris Paul, who missed the first two games while in COVID-19 protocol, and his bid to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16-year career, the Suns have ridden a strong defense led by anchor Deandre Ayton to their commanding position.

Playing in his first postseason, Ayton has been the Suns' individual standout after Devin Booker's 40 points led the way in the series opener. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft has recorded double-doubles in each of Phoenix's last two wins, including a dominating 19-point, 22-rebound effort in Saturday's critical victory.

With Ayton protecting the hoop, the Suns limited the Clippers to 32.5-percent shooting overall and 5-for-31 (16.1 percent) on 3-pointers in Game 4. This allowed the visitors to eke out a win despite hitting just 36.0 percent of their own shots and four of their 20 attempts from beyond the arc.

In the wake of arguably the best performance of his career, and on the eve of one that could be even more significant, Ayton took time to credit Paul, who has struggled offensively after his lengthy absence that began after the previous series against Denver.

"I've never known a guy who cares so much about basketball and competing at everything," Ayton gushed. "And it's contagious. That's what he built in me as well. Just having him as a teammate and the experience that he's went through and teaching me the little things has helped me. It's working."

A Suns win would not only make them the first Western representative from outside the state of California to make the Finals since 2014 but also just the second No. 2 seed to advance from the West since 2013. Golden State, who made five straight Finals appearances before the Los Angeles Lakers last season, was the last No. 2 seed to advance out of the West in 2018.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, whose Cleveland Cavaliers got swept in the Finals by Golden State in 2018, would like to keep the California run going. But his team will have to do something only three teams have done before -- rally from a 3-1 deficit in the conference finals.

Golden State was the last to do it when it overcame Oklahoma City in 2016.

Lue's message that "it's very doable" doesn't require an elephant's memory to ring true. His Clippers rallied from two games down in each of the first two rounds, winning four of the last five to eliminate Dallas in seven games, then sweeping the last four to stun top-seeded Utah in six games.

Reggie Jackson, who has scored 19 or more points in each game of the series and had 23 in the Clippers' lone win in Game 3, is a believer.

"We've been down before," he reminded everyone. "We've had our backs against the wall and we've been in elimination games. Team is ready, and this team is confident."

The Clippers likely will once again be without star Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a knee injury in Game 4 of the Utah series. He averaged 36.5 points in the final two games of the comeback against Dallas, then 32.5 in Los Angeles' two victories over Utah before he went down.

Los Angeles does have recent experience in 3-1 series. The Clippers led Denver 3-1 in the Western semifinals last season before losing three straight.

--Field Level Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Belgium edges Portugal, reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

    Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Vladdy, Biggio lift Blue Jays to series win over Orioles

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Blue Jays' hitting coach explains why offence is so lethal

    Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez held a lengthy press conference with reporters on Sunday, providing in-depth explanations for why his squad's offence is firing on all cylinders.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • LEADING OFF: Santiago faces MLB sticky ban, Naylor injured

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: STICKING TO HIS STORY Major League Baseball will deal with Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago, the first player ejected under the new crackdown against grip-enhancing sticky stuff. He could draw a 10-game suspension. Santiago was tossed Sunday in a 3-2 win over the White Sox. The 33-year-old lefty was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning and his glove was confiscated. It was later announced that Santiago had been thrown out

  • UConn pitcher recounts harrowing escape from South Florida condo collapse

    Justin Willis and his family walked out to the hallway to find a neighboring apartment gone and holes where elevators used to be.

  • Ecuador holds Brazil to 1-1 draw, advances at Copa America

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador held a below-strength Brazil to a 1-1 draw on Sunday to secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals. Neymar, defender Thiago Silva and striker Gabriel Jesus didn't play against Ecuador at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania. The draw moved Ecuador to fourth spot in Group B, eliminating Venezuela and likely setting up a quarterfinal match against Argentina. Brazil had already secured top spot in the group before the match began, allowing coach Tite to continue testing his

  • Tatis delivers go-ahead hit, Padres beat Diamondbacks 5-4

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres avoided another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, prevailing 5-4 Sunday to take two of three against the team with baseball's worst record. Arizona routed the Padres 10-1 on Saturday to snap its record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season's

  • Santiago ejected from Mariners' win for sticky substance

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was stick

  • Irvin fans 8, A's beat Giants 6-2 to avoid 3-game sweep

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals. Oakland went 4-6 on its trip and fell out of first place in the AL West but picked up a game on Houston with its 16th win in June. Buster Posey and Darin Ruf had two hits api

  • Ayton's emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 19 points, grabbed a playoff career-high 22 rebounds, blocked four shots, and was generally the only person on the floor who could put the ball in the basket with any kind of consistency. Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Wes

  • De Bruyne injures ankle as Belgium advances at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne's chances of playing again at this year's European Championship are in doubt after he was injured early in the second half of Belgium's 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday. De Bruyne hurt his ankle after being tackled from behind by Portugal midfielder João Palhinha. He immediately asked to be replaced, with Dries Mertens coming in for him in the 48th minute. Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard also had to leave with an apparent muscle problem. He was replaced by

  • Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Bucs top Cards

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Sunday. In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching erformance of all-time. The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season