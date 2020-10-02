Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Toss & Opt to Bat, CSK Drop Murali Vijay

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, 2 October.

CSK captain said that their side was also looking to bat first, and also announced three changes – Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Josh Hazlewood make way for Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. Sunrisers, who have also lost two games so far, have fielded an unchanged eleven.

CSK coming back after a seven-day rest and on the back of two-straight losses. Captain Dhoni said, “We got time at a very important juncture and it will also help us reflect what we need to change in batting and bowling. Momentum when it comes to batting is one of the key aspects. The length has been crucial and experience really plays in.”

David Warner wins the toss and elects to bat first against #CSK in Match 14 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/s0NeQCRJ37 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

SRH and CSK are placed at the seventh and eighth spot in the points table with two points each from three matches.

Historically, CSK has dominated SRH after winning nine of the 12 games they have played so far.

Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

