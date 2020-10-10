Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 26

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 26. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 11, 2020. SRH is led by David Warner, while RR plays under the captaincy of Steve Smith. The orange army will enter this game with a thumping victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous game, while RR faced a defeat by Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match of IPL season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 betting odds, tips along with a prediction for favourites amongst Hyderabad and Rajasthan. SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 26.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently at the 3rd position in the point table with six points. SRH defeated KXIP in their previous game by 69 runs as they bowled out Punjab for 132 runs while defending the target of 202 runs. Rajasthan Royals lies at the second last position in the point table as they are struggling for a win after a good start in the tournament. RR lost by 46 runs against DC as they failed to chase down the target of 185 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

SRH vs RR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have chosen Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as favourites over Rajasthan Royals (RR), which is simply due to the recent form. As per Bet365, 1.72 bet odds has been placed for SRH while 2.10 for RR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has match-winning players like Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson and David Warner while RR also has amazing players like Jofra Archer, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler to name a few. However, considering recent forms and also head to head record of SRH vs RR in which the orange army leads Rajasthan by 6-5, we can consider Hyderabad as the favourites in this match no 26 of IPL 2020.