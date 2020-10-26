Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 47. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 26, 2020. Both SRH and DC will enter this game after facing a defeat in their last match. Delhi is in a good position at 2nd point in the point table, while Hyderabad as at the 7th spot with 8 points and are on the verge of an exit. SRH is led by David Warner, while DC plays under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 weather and pitch report of Dubai along with rain forecast. KXIP vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma's 100 Wickets in IPL and Other Stats as Kings XI Punjab Win by 12 Runs.

DC lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game of IPL 2020 by 59 runs as they failed to chase down the target of 195 runs. On the other hand, SRH displayed some poor batting show in their last match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) where they fell short of 12 runs while chasing the target of 127 runs and got restricted at 114 runs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Dubai will be around 30 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com when the match begins in the evening at 6 pm on October 26, 2020. The wind will blow at a speed of 17 km/h and the humidity will increase to more than 55 per cent as the day progresses. The climate will be haze, the sky will be clear and there is no chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The track at Dubai does not support a high scoring game and it has something for both pacers and spinners. A total of 126 runs has also been defended on this track. However, team posting 150 plus while batting first will have a commanding position in this game.